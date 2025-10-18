How to Have a Very Haunted Bay Area Halloween

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SJSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

What was that? Crisp leaves rustling in the wind, glowing Jack O’Lanterns dotting each household porch, and a mysteriously handsome stranger lurking in the shadows. You could’ve sworn they smiled with a mouth full of fangs…

No, that’s unfortunately not Edward Cullen in the flesh (or Damon Salvatore, for the Vampire Diaries fans out there), just a last-minute DIY-ed costume and some really excellent hair spray.

That’s right, Halloween has finally come back to haunt us again! And those carved pumpkins are just the start of how you can make the most of the spookiest season of the year.

So here are some ways to celebrate this October in the Bay Area.

1. COUNT CRAFT-ULA

You, too, can DIY your Halloween, just like offbrand Mr. Cullen over there. There are loads of ways to incorporate crafts and all things handmade into your celebrations. You may have missed SJ Made’s Falloween Makers’ Market on Sept. 28, 2025, but check out their Fall Festival featuring over 50 vendors. Have you heard of ClassBento’s Halloween-themed craft classes?

If pumpkin candle-making and fused glass workshops are your vibe, sign up as soon as possible and bring your friends; and if you want to stay in the comfort of your home, try their virtual workshops on mixology, woodworking, paint-and-sipping, and more!



If you’re crafting with kids, try Cura Contemporary’s Children’s Halloween Painting Class on Oct. 19, 2025, and be sure to look at your local libraries and museums for other artsy activities. For example, the New Museum in Los Gatos is hosting a kids’ Halloween craft event throughout the month.

2. SPOOKY SCARY PELOTON

Maybe Halloween is all about being active for you. If it is, I got you. Why not get some cardio in at the three-hour Berkeley Haunted Hike? Release some of those happy endorphins and get your adrenaline spiking with some bone-chilling true crime and paranormal knowledge from real ghost hunters. Not so into the super scary stuff (because, warning, it gets really creepy)? Break a sweat at the Pilates After Dark: BOOty & Beats Halloween Edition event hosted by Coastal Movement in Monterey, the Halloween Zumba Masterclass with Magali Cepeda in San Jose, or the free outdoor Halloween bodyweight strength and HIIT event hosted by Belle Dizon in SF.

3. (G)RAVE TIME!

Ready to look drop-dead gorgeous on the dance floor? For our 21 and over crowd, Discoween’s your place. This year, All Your Stupid Friends at El Rio have returned to celebrate Sapphic, Spooky, Showgirl Halloween with “pop joy, electro-disco, and retro spooky bops,” and they want to see you decked out in costume.

Expect a healthy mix of Taylor Swift, Chappell Roan, ABBA, Lady GAGA, and the occasional “Monster Mash” to play through the night. For those of you who love dancing but with a little more class (and more family friendly), the New San Jose Ballet is hosting a Halloween Gala and Dance Party on Oct. 25, 2025 featuring a silent charity auction, ballet performance, costume contest, and on-stage dance party!

The latter event is significantly more pricey, but worth it for anyone really interested.

4. I’M HONESTLY JUST HERE FOR THE BOOS…

Spooky bar crawl, anyone? This is another activity for the 21 and over crowd looking for a chill evening. Check out The San Francisco Pub Crawl, Crawloween SF, or the San Jose Official Halloween Bar Crawl, amongst others. It can be an exciting way to socialize (and show off your costume), or relax and enjoy some alone time. Whatever your vibe is, a bar crawl is a fun way to let loose on Halloween!

5. THANK YOU AND GOURD NIGHT

Would this be a Halloween to-do list without a mention of pumpkin patches? Definitely not. The Bay Area has an incredible selection of pumpkin patches.

Check out Filoli Gardens for their Nightfall event happening throughout October. It doesn’t just have a gorgeous pumpkin-filled meadow to roam through; check out their spookily decorated Historic House and the forest full of enchanting toadstools (and maybe a magical troll or two…). Spina Farms is another fantastic pumpkin patch, decked out with a massive corn maze, rides, food vendors, and, of course, their iconic animatronic dinosaurs you can snap a fun selfie with. Fox Fermentation, the beloved restaurant located in downtown San Jose, is also hosting their second annual pumpkin patch event this Oct. 11, 2025. If you’re lucky enough to beat the crowd, you can sample some of their fresh fall ferments while picking out pumpkins for carving or cooking.

If you’re located near Half Moon Bay, there’s a wide pumpkin patch selection for you: Farmer John’s, Arata’s, Lemos Farm, and Pastorino Farms.

6. CREEPIN’ IT REAL

There are a lot of activities to mention that don’t cleanly fit into any of the above categories, if you haven’t found a Halloween activity that speaks to you yet. Candlelight Concerts is hosting A Haunted Evening of Halloween Classics on Oct. 24, 2025 at Scott’s Seafood Ballroom. Also look at your local escape rooms if you’re hoping for a scary Halloween experience.

For fun with kids, look out for the History Park Children’s Halloween Haunt, and Boo at the Zoo hosted by the Happy Hollow Zoo, San Francisco Zoo, and Oakland Zoo. The California Academy of Sciences in SF is hosting SuperNatural, featuring a silent disco, live animal demonstrations, face-painting, trick-or-treat stations, and much more.

Overall, there’s no lack of Halloween festivities in the Bay Area. Regardless of how you choose to celebrate, make sure to be safe and responsible, whether you’re going alone or with a group.

What are you doing to celebrate this spooky season? Let us know at @HerCampusSJSU!