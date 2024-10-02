How to Have a Fun Girl Fall: My Fall Bucket List to Welcome Spooky Season

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s the perfect autumnal morning; the sky is foggy, you’ve lit a fall-scented candle, and you’re tucked into bed with a bowl of popcorn, about to play your favorite scary movie. There’s a cup of hot chocolate waiting on your nightstand, and you just bought some new books you’re dying to read later in the day. Everything is calm and still, and just a little bit spooky.

If these are the vibes you want during the ‘ber months (September, October, November, and December), then I have the perfect guide to have the best fun girl fall and to romanticize the seasons growing colder. From shows to watch to book recommendations, here is everything on my bucket list for fall. Sit down with some tea or hot chocolate and grab a pen because you won’t want to miss this.

Decorate for Fall

Once the leaves begin to fall and there’s a slight crisp to the air, I love making my space as cozy as possible to wind down at the end of the day. From fall blankets to scented candles, there are endless ways to incorporate fall into your home decor. One of my favorite things to do is go to Bath and Body Works to browse their selection of autumnal hand soaps and smell their candles. Stores like Marshalls and Target have a great selection of fall blankets and home decor, like throw pillows, Halloween decorations, and more. You can also decorate your space with string lights or change your bedding to welcome the new season.

Go to Barnes and Noble or Used Bookstores

My favorite part about fall, hands down, is browsing the bookstore with a fun drink in my hands and my noise-canceling headphones, playing a Gilmore Girls-inspired playlist. If you’re a bookworm like me, check out your local Barnes and Noble or a used bookstore and crack open a new read for the fall.

I’m currently reading the “A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder” trilogy by Holly Jackson, and it’s the perfect murder mystery to keep you on your toes. Complete with unexpected plot twists and a side of romance, this series will have you hooked. The story follows Pippa Fitz-Amobi, who is doing her capstone project on the murder of beloved Andie Bell and is trying to prove the innocence of Sal Singh, Andie’s boyfriend and supposed murderer.

Host a Murder Mystery Themed Dinner Party

Since scary movies and murder mysteries are an integral part of fall and Halloween, hosting a murder mystery-themed dinner party is the best way to get into the fall spirit. Have a potluck with your friends and play a game of Mafia, a murder mystery card game. There are also mobile versions of Mafia if you don’t have playing cards.

In the game, there are two phases that the players go through: the nighttime phase and the daytime phase. There are four different roles in the game: the doctor, the detective, the civilian, and the mafia. The civilians try to figure out who the real mafia is throughout the game by talking with each other and accusing who they think the real culprit is. The detective can point to whoever they think the mafia is during each nighttime phase, and the narrator can nod their head yes or no to confirm if that person is the real mafia. The doctor can heal another player that they think the mafia killed during the nighttime phase, and if they choose the right person, that person will be brought back. However, they cannot heal themselves. Lastly, the mafia can be either one person or as many as three people, and they can kill whoever they want, but they have to lie throughout the game to protect their identity.

This game will have you second-guessing your suspicions and might even ruin a couple of friendships, but it’s the perfect spooky game to play with a group of friends over good food and even better company.

Thrift your Autumn Wardrobe

A new season is a chance for a fresh start and a fresh wardrobe, but instead of going to department stores, try browsing through your local thrift stores and second-hand shops for new pieces to add to your collection. I love thrifting cozy, knitted sweaters at the thrift store, and I love exploring more of a dark academia look during the autumn. With pleated skirts, patent Mary Janes, sweater vests, and oversized cardigans, fall is a time to experiment with your style and explore an edgier take on classic wardrobe staples. Simply layering or changing out your everyday jewelry can elevate your look, so put on your headphones, play a podcast, and have fun browsing your local thrift stores, you just might find some hidden gems.

Bake a Fall-Inspired Recipe

Whether it’s a fall-inspired drink or a treat, this new season is the time to explore new hobbies, and baking is one of the hobbies that reminds me the most of fall. I began baking last year, and it’s so therapeutic and calming. Some recipes I want to try this fall are Taylor Swift’s Chai Sugar Cookies, pumpkin slice-and-bake cookies, and cinnamon buns. Enjoying these by the fireplace with a cup of tea and a movie playing is the best way to unwind at the end of the day. Bonus points are that it makes a great hangout idea with your besties or a cute date idea with your partner.

What are some of your activities on your fall bucket list? Let us know @HerCampusSJSU!