How to Handle a Botched Bob like a Champ

One moment you’re contemplating how to style your short hair for the day, then you realize staring at the mirror it’s been weeks- maybe even months-since your last haircut. Your once fresh style has grown out, brushing against your shoulders, and now you’re relying on low buns and claw clips to keep the strands out of your face.

If you’re anything like me, you’ve hit that stage where a trim is no longer optional. But of course your go-to hairstylist is on leave, and your backup salon is fully booked. That’s when the panic sets in-the universal fear every girl knows too well: trusting a new hairstylist with your hair.

You tell yourself “It’s just a trim. What’s the worst that could happen?” You scroll through reviews, pick a salon with decent ratings, and convince yourself it’ll be fine. After all, you’re only asking for a simple bob-nothing dramatic.

Fast forward to the salon chair-cape on, scissors snipping. The cut starts off fine, but then your stylist continues to cut shorter and shorter. You think “Oh no. There’s no coming back from this now.” You pretend to relax while secretly watching every snip getting higher and higher from the layers she recommended.

Then it happens- the final snip, a blow-dry and the mirror reveal. Your heart drops. You think to yourself, “It’s giving Karen calling HOA”, “it’s giving Toad from Mario Kart”, “it’s giving my aunt’s go-to haircut she’s had my whole life”…But this cut? It’s definitely not giving”.

The sleek, effortless bob you envisioned? Gone. What stares back at you looks more like a choppy science experiment. You smile weakly and say, “Thank you!” Then you tip more than you should out of sheer shock.

The walk to your car feels like a slow-motion montage of regret. You pull down the visor mirror, hoping it looks better in natural light. It doesn’t. That’s when the realization hits: you’ve fallen victim to the botched bob.

If you’re like me and are at a lost for how to style your botched cut, here are some tips on how to handle it:

Small clips– Clipping those shorter layers can help hold stray hairs in place. I usually use one on each side to really keep them down.

Half-up ponytail– A simple half-up look can hide uneven layers while keeping your hair looking styled and intentional and can add a bow to make it girly.

Baseball cap- Perfect for those “don’t want to deal with it” days. Cute, casual, and no one will ever know what’s hiding underneath.

Beanies- While it’s still warm in San Jose, wearing a beanie around the house (especially while studying or getting ready for class) can help calm and flatten frizz on shorter layers.

Half-up half down with claw clip- A quick, effortless fix that keeps choppy layers in check while your hair grows out.

Space buns– Two small buns on each side of your head can disguise uneven cuts and add a playful, trendy vibe.

Bubble braids– Use small elastics to section off ponytails or pigtails into “bubbles.” It’s a fun, textured style that works wonders at disguising awkward lengths or uneven layers.

Half-up bun- A single bun at the crown keeps short pieces out of your face while looking chic and effortless. Perfect for a messy-but-cute look.

Half-up two ponytails-Two mini ponytails at the top of your head add volume and distract from choppy areas. It’s youthful, flirty and easy to do in under a minute.

Half-up bubble braid– Combine the bubble braid with a half-up look for extra texture and flair. It’s a creative way to hide short layers and make your hair look fuller.

Have you ever received a botched haircut? Let us know and tag us @HerCampusSJSU!