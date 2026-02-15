How These 5 Video Games Explore Self-Love and Reflection

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SJSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With the Valentine’s season upon us, self-love can be overlooked as we prioritize showcasing our love towards our friends, family, or partners. Although very important, we may find ourselves giving so much love to others that we ignore our need to show love to ourselves.

We spend 100% of our time with our body and mind, making it very important that we take care of it. Practicing self-love takes time, reflection, and taking breaks when we need to.

Of the large numbers of video games I’ve played, I believe these five video games explain, either subtly or not-so-subtly, the importance of putting yourself first as we navigate adulthood and our journeys through life.

Stardew Valley

On the surface, Stardew Valley is a cozy farming game with a simple premise and memorable characters. Yet, it is so much deeper than that!

Our farmer aims to find a new purpose and an escape from the monotonous day-to-day of the corporate world by moving to Stardew Valley and fixing up Grandpa’s farm. Over the years, our farmer develops deep connections with the other villagers by talking and helping them, fulfilling that need for purpose and change.

By making the most of all the opportunities this valley has to offer, the farmer can become closer to Grandpa’s spirit which ties self-fulfillment into familial love as well.

I love the messaging within this game and maybe Stardew Valley can serve as our escape from the corporate world too!

Florence

This short story-based indie game tells the story of Florence as she navigates being a young adult with a job and a blossoming love that develops between her and a musician. She loves expressing herself through her art, but begins to lose herself to the boring routines of adult life, her accountant job, and the stresses of being in a relationship.

Florence’s journey of self-discovery before and during a relationship is raw and so real, demonstrating that relatable experience of navigating the headaches of the “real world” while also trying to keep our internal passions alive.

What Comes After

After falling asleep on a train and waking up to everyone around her as ghosts, our main character, Vivi, is left to interact with them as they travel to their next destination: the afterlife. In this short indie game, Vivi talks with these passengers, and learns that some people may have regrets and longings of their life before death.

Yet, some look back at their life and are able to say they were fulfilled for what they had experienced.

By understanding what people look back on after death, Vivi is left to reflect on their own life and fully grasp that the time we spend on our world is limited. But by finding little joys, changing our perspective on life, and understanding that our self-worth is tied only to us, Vivi, and everyone, can continue to live on and continuously find that self-love.

Unpacking

This calming video game is just what the title is, an unpacking simulator. It follows the journey of a girl who grows up from adolescence into adulthood. As she moves into different spaces and unboxes many boxes, we can infer the story of her life through the items that come and go.

In some chapters she has her own space, or is sharing a space with a significant other.

A chapter that stuck out to me was when she moves back into her parent’s home after a breakup with an ex-boyfriend. Like many of us, we will go through times where we have to take steps back and rely on our support people.

Yet, it is how we navigate those turbulent times that work most towards our maturity as people, and is how we can develop self-love.

This game is very subtle at storytelling, as you never see an image of the person whose life this story follows. However, it is creative in the sense that we can see ourselves through these different life stages, and will always be able to bounce back from hardship.

Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Although this game is quite mainstream in the Nintendo franchise, I believe the messaging behind this version of Zelda and Link’s journey hits the mark on the pressures young adults may face.

Zelda exists as a tool to rectify evil and is distraught when she cannot unlock her powers and live up to the expectations of others fast enough. Link is similar, as he is known as the “silent hero”, quietly bearing any burdens despite the overwhelming pressure he’s under to physically fight evil.

Although these two characters experience traits that are not easy to overcome or erase from someone’s personality, both learn to accept who they are as capable individuals and are worthy of fulfilling their purpose: saving an entire flippin’ kingdom!

I think it is important to understand that within everyone, thoughts of self-doubt may come to mind and are normal, yet it is how we process these emotions and move past them that determines our lives moving forward. Society tends to put pressure on people to put others before themselves, and praises selflessness above all.

Yet, it is this balance between giving to others as well as acts of self-love towards ourselves that truly allow us to live fully within ourselves and within our world.

