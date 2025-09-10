How the 19th Amendment Transformed America

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SJSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Up until 1920, women were the backbone of their communities, but they weren’t allowed to cast their vote in the elections. The 19th Amendment to the Constitution, which was ratified in 1920, was certainly a powerful game changer.

Impact of the 19th Amendment

The 19th Amendment gave women the right to vote, which meant that they could influence politics, laws, and who gets elected. This overall sparked a big change because women were motivated to run for office or pursue careers in law/politics.

More women took on leadership roles and focused on inclusive areas such as healthcare, education, gender equality, and more.

It also inspired future generations of women to continue advocating for equality. The fight for voting rights didn’t end when the amendment was ratified, especially for women of color, who continued to face discrimination and other barriers.

Identities

In the political world alone, the 19th Amendment laid down a powerful foundation that transformed the country into a more diverse and ambitious one. But beyond politics, the amendment completely redefined what it means to be a woman in America.

Women started to break free from the societal expectations that pushed them into their roles. Since the 1920s, women have been seen as more independent and career-oriented. They have gained more confidence to work in male-dominated fields and have been able to find their place more easily over time.

While this didn’t happen overnight, being able to participate in democracy was a huge start.

The Legacy

In recent years, the number of women who were registered to vote has been around 10 million more than the number of men registered to vote. This definitely reflects the long-lasting effects of the amendment.

Although we haven’t had a woman as president yet (hopefully soon), women have been elected to office at every level up to the vice president. In 2021, we saw the first female vice president, Kamala Harris, sworn into office.

The political world has been permanently shaped by women’s voices. The 19th Amendment, most importantly, is a reminder of the tremendous effort that women put in to get their rights.

The women behind the movement did not give up despite all the hardships they faced, and they forever transformed what democracy represents.



Want to read more about women’s rights? Check us out on Instagram @HerCampusSJSU