The countdown to 2025 has begun! A fresh new year is upon us, which makes it about the perfect time to set goals and meet our aspirations.

The common mishap around this time, however, is that we as a society make promises for ourselves that are more than difficult to achieve after 365 days. We want to start off the new year with productive habits, by creating goals that we will be able to measure and satisfy. Without further ado, here are four resolutions you and your girls will happily check off your list.

Incorporate More Greens Into Each Meal!

“Eat healthy,” we all say. What does that statement mean, though? The idea of eating healthy looks and feels different for each of us, so being more specific while giving yourself grace is important. An easy and budget-friendly way to feel healthier is to save space for more vegetables on your plate at each meal, but this doesn’t mean grabbing a large handful of kale and stuffing it in your mouth. Incorporating greens with a source of protein, like meat or rice, is a rich source of carbs that can not only make you feel energized but may even result in a tasty meal if you give it a try.

Create A Measurable Reading Goal!

Take a break from Netflix and find another way to relax! Especially as more Christmas rom-coms have stocked the shelves, it is officially time to create a measurable and effective reading goal for the new year. As someone who is trying to get into reading herself, I aim to read around two times more than I did the previous year. This way, I don’t make a promise to myself to read 100 books, but also feel satisfied with the small amount I did read, knowing that it was probably better than 2024. One tip I have is to differentiate your reading goal from books you read for fun and books you have to read for your classes. Though it may make you feel better about yourself, books you read for school shouldn’t be accounted for in your progress as these books aren’t necessarily a voluntary read (or maybe I’m the only person who wouldn’t be at the edge of their seat over the theory behind probability and statistics). Try to spice up your common genres too! Reach for something different and exciting—maybe an intriguing murder mystery or riveting sequel—to help you enjoy reading even more!

Have A Self Care Day At Least Twice A Month!

Let’s be real, we all live busy lives. Frequently, the last thing we have time to do is be there for ourselves, as sad as it sounds. However, it’s never a good idea to neglect your mental and physical health for work and school. Trying to have at least two days in a month where you pamper yourself with a nail appointment, massage, facial, or even an everything shower, paired with a nice movie and doordash dinner, can help you replenish your body and feed your soul before the craziness of life begins again.

Learn A New Sport or Skill!

It’s easy to just say you want to “workout more” this year and call it a day. Like eating healthy, what does this mean? Acquiring the foundation and basics of a new sport often doesn;t take as much time or commitment as you may think. It can be as simple as going to your local gym and joining the basketball game that’s currently happening, or maybe take it up a notch by signing up for bi-weekly pilates classes that fits into your busy schedule. This way, you can confidently say you’re exercising without spending multiple hours a day agonizing over going to the gym.

As the viral TikTok audio famously says, “I gotta put me first!” So go ahead! Kick off the new year with a productive, yet guilt-free to-do list. Whether you’re blowing confetti or unlocking that gym membership, be thrilled for what the year has in store for you!

