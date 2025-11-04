Five Bay Area Activities For Winter

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SJSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As we transition from fall to winter we start to fully embrace the seasonal dormancy that comes with the cooler days and longer nights. Tis’ the season of movies nights with hot cocoa and festive lights and holiday cheer.

We are all on the search for winter activities to do with our friends, family, and partners. Here are five fun activities in the Bay Area that you can do to welcome the winter season!

A winter classic: Ice skating!

You can’t go wrong with bundling up in your best coat and taking a shot at gliding on the ice. Whether you are visiting the quintessential Union Square Ice Rink in San Francisco or Downtown Ice in San Jose, make sure to layer up and grab a hot drink to stay warm!

Catch the festive lights and holiday decorations

Every winter the Bay Area dazzles in light displays and cheerful decorations. Drive around your local neighborhoods or visit a public display like the iconic Embarcadero Lighting Ceremony in San Francisco, the beautiful estate and gardens at Holidays at Filoli in San Mateo County, or the immersive light experience at the Oakland Zoo’s Glowfari.

Explore seasonal events!

There are an endless number of exciting seasonal events during the following winter months. Grab your people and check out Enchant San Jose to glittering light displays, gourmet s’mores, and artisan gifts in the Village.

There’s also the crowd favorite Christmas in the Park in San Jose where you can spot the Cesar Chavez Plaza decked out in Christmas trees, sip on the famous hot cocoa, and take a spin on the ferris wheel.

Watch a holiday show or performance

Grab your tickets early and witness some of the best performances in San Francisco! From the classic holiday ballet of the Nutcracker, Candlelit concerts featuring talented musicians and popular soundtracks, or a performance by the SF Symphony and their festive lineup.

Ride a holiday train!

There is nothing like a train ride to make you feel like you are in the movie Polar Express. Hop on the Santa Train Jolly Journeys with the Napa Valley Wine Train to enjoy the scenic views of the vineyards or the Roaring Camp in Santa Cruz to coast down the treelines and enjoy the holiday lights.

Whether you like to go all out for the holidays or if you just want to do something casual to ring in the winter season, we hope this list guides you to a fun and joyful last few months of the year. We wish you a very merry winter season!



