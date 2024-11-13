Effective Strategies For Securing Internships

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As college students, we nervously anticipate joining the workforce within the next few years of our life. The best way to calm these nerves and prepare for the demands of our future is to get an internship. You’re probably wondering, “Well, how do I do that?” Luckily, you’re in the right place. This article will cover tips to secure an internship, qualities to represent when interviewing for one, and places to apply that often hire college students!

How to Secure an Internship

The most important step to securing an internship is knowing your end goal. Ask yourself, “What career do you want to work in, and why would that specific internship help you get your foot in the door?”. As long as you have your goals set, nothing can stop you from working your butt off and getting yourself there!

After you have your goals set, you need to make sure to have a polished resume. If you don’t know where to start, most universities offer courses and workshops to help you build and complete an exemplary resume. San Jose State University offers one-on-one career counseling where you can set up an appointment to build one with the help of a counselor. However, if you need one ASAP, resume.io uses AI and professional business templates from the internet to help you build a flawless one immediately! For a small $2.99 fee, you’re sure to have a Bill Gates-level professional resume in the palm of your hand in seconds.

It is also recommended that you keep two to three recent recommendation letters on file. Many employers want to see your skillset and foresee if you will be an ideal candidate for their organization. Having two to three past professors, employers, or trusted professionals vouch for you is a sure way to make you a competitive applicant. Most people are willing to give you one as long as they’re not busy and you ask nicely!

Also, it is recommended that you receive professional advice from an experienced professional. Add a sentence explaining why someone should receive professional advice. Universities often have a Career Center where Counselors are available for any job/internship-related needs. Y can even reach out to an employer in that field directly. Employers might be flattered that someone even took the time to take that extra step.

Lastly, engaging in professional interview behavior will definitely help make you stand out as a viable candidate. Specific interview how-to’s will be explained in the following paragraph. As long as you follow this advice, I have no doubt that your desired internship will be yours!

Qualities to Represent

When applying for internships, candidates can stand out by demonstrating a range of skills and qualities that employers highly value.

Proactive communication is key. This consists of clear and concise communication, especially when taking the initiative to ask questions or clarify tasks. A quote from Young Hollywood states, “Be able to think on your feet and trust your inputs. Meet deadlines and have strong communication skills.” This shows that you have determination and eagerness to learn and adapt to something new. By showing proactive communication, you demonstrate your commitment to understanding the role and actively engaging with the work, which gives employers confidence in your ability to positively contribute to their company.

Flexibility and adaptability are also very important, as internships often involve diverse tasks, and the ability to quickly adjust and embrace learning opportunities is highly valued. Being adaptable communicates that you are reliable, open-minded, and able to take on a variety of activities without hesitation. This indicates that you can manage obstacles and flourish in an unpredictable environment, which can be typical of internships. Adaptability is a powerful indicator of potential.

Effective time management is critical in any internship, as it reflects an intern’s reliability and commitment. Organization is another quality valued by employers. By staying organized, interns can keep track of multiple tasks, prioritize effectively, and avoid last-minute rushes that could jeopardize their work. Effective time management demonstrates your ability to meet deadlines and maintain a quality-focused mindset. Employers want interns who “understand time management, organization, and communication skills.” Effective time management shows that you can balance workload, which is particularly helpful in work environments where priorities are rapidly changing.

Problem-solving skills like approaching challenges with creativity or a logical mindset further showcase an intern’s resourcefulness. Moreover, teamwork is essential; emphasizing prior experience working in a group setting, whether in professional or academic contexts, highlights the capacity for effective teamwork.

To demonstrate that you are a potential candidate, interns should also highlight practical talents. This includes knowledge of any equipment, software, or experience related to the business. Notably, professionalism shows that you are serious about the opportunity and want to create a good impression. You also want to make sure that you’re dressing appropriately to the description of your role to create a good impression.

Demonstrating a professional attitude and a diverse skill set are essential for standing out as an intern. Employers are more confident in your ability to manage various tasks and make a significant contribution when you show proactive communication, flexibility, efficient time management, problem-solving, teamwork, and needed practical skills. Highlight these qualities, and you will establish yourself as a vital applicant for any team. Advice and tips from multiple industry leaders on being an outstanding intern can be found here.

Places to Get an Internship

It’s no secret that the job market in 2024 is just a mess. If people with degrees struggle to get jobs, you assume it will be hard to do so as a college student. Fortunately, this upcoming list will outline places that offer internships to college students. This will gladly take the struggle out of your search.

Firstly, check in with your major counselor. Major counselors usually know of local or school-based internships designed for your specific career path. For example, the SJSU Communication Studies Department offers a tutoring internship and a social media internship directly within their department. Contact your school’s major counselor for more specific information that pertains to you.

Another place to find internship opportunities at or near school is on Handshake. Handshake is a school-powered search engine that filters internships based on your major and school. Think of it as Indeed but for college students.

Lastly, there are dozens of companies that offer internships aimed at college students. The goal of these internships is to get college students to start as soon as they can within their company so they’re inspired to work their way up. Target, Adobe, IBM, Amazon, and Tesla are just some of the companies that offer beneficial internships to college kids. Check out all of these options and see what works best for you! Happy Searching!



Though the internship process can be overwhelming, it's not meant to intimidate you. This information is meant to prepare you for the upcoming career endeavors you will face in your journey into adulthood. Embrace this opportunity to build skills, gain real-world experience, learn how to apply what you've learned in academic settings, and set yourself up for success in your career journey. Hopefully this article serves as a helpful guide to your internship search.