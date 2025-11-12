Climate Change and Fall Weather: How it Affects us All

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SJSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

From colorful leaves to cloudy skies, fall is a beautiful time of year. But as climate change progresses, the weather patterns and ecosystem are being affected over time.

Fall as we know it may not last forever. Let’s take a look at some of the ways climate change affects this season!

The brilliant colors of the fall leaves are an incredible sight, but they also have some interesting science behind them. While several environmental factors impact the foliage, cooler weather is a major contributor to the color-changing process.

As climate change lifts the average temperatures, it may take longer for the weather to cool enough to trigger the change, meaning the red and orange leaves could take longer to appear each year.

It is estimated that fall nights in the United States have warmed by 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit since 1970. Some regions have even warmed as much as 5 degrees.

The amount of rainfall also affects the leaves. As precipitation becomes more unpredictable, extremely small or large amounts of rain may harm the trees. In general, any extreme conditions including frost, heat, drought, or excessive rain can hinder the fall leaves from their colorful display.

Another factor that prompts the leaves to change is having less daylight as the days become shorter during the fall. However, artificial light from cities can interfere with how trees are able to sense this.

As a result, trees that are exposed to a lot of artificial light can keep their green leaves for longer rather than going through the natural color-changing process at the appropriate time.

Trees aren’t the only ones affected by climate change. Just as trees sense the days shortening, animals also rely on environmental cues to know when to begin their natural processes.

Migratory animals often use temperature as a signal that it is time to start heading south, so the warmer weather throws them off. Animals that hibernate, such as bears, may also have issues preparing for winter if the temperature affects their timing or they can’t find enough food due to the ecosystem’s conditions.

The changing fall climate also has effects on humans. Warmer weather at this time of year can extend the allergy season as plants are able to produce pollen for longer. It also has a significant impact on agriculture. Cool weather taking longer to arrive means that the growing season for crops lasts longer.

While this can mean more bountiful harvests, it can make agriculture more unpredictable as the crops are also more likely to be damaged.

Additionally, warmer fall weather can result in higher chances of certain diseases, as mosquitos thrive under these conditions.

As our planet grows hotter and weather patterns change, there are a number of effects on the ecosystem. From plants and trees to animals and humans, all organisms are affected.

As a time of year where a large number of unique natural phenomena takes place, the fall season is a time where the effects of climate change become more visible.

Does fall seem any different to you these days? Let us know at @HerCampusSJSU!