Celebrating Female Friendships as Revolutionary

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SJSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When we think about revolutions, we picture protests, speeches, and moments printed in history books. We think of laws changing and glass ceilings shattering. But some of the most powerful revolutions in history started with something much quieter: women supporting women.

Female friendships are where confidence is built, courage is practiced, and futures quietly begin to take shape.

The History of Women Choosing Each Other

For centuries, women were denied access to education, careers, financial independence, and even their own voices. In those spaces of limitation, women leaned on each other. They shared knowledge when they weren’t allowed in classrooms.

They built networks when they weren’t welcome in boardrooms. They created safe spaces when the world was anything but safe. That is revolutionary.

Women’s movements didn’t happen because one woman decided she was tired. They happen because groups of women decided they were tired together. Progress has always been empowered by community.

Why Your College Friendships Matter More Than You Think

When your friend reminds you to apply for the internship you think you’re not qualified for, that’s revolutionary.

When you hype her up before a presentation, to sitting on her bedroom floor while she cries over something the world told her she wasn’t enough for, and even celebrating her success instead of competing with it.

That’s power.

College can sometimes feel competitive. We’re told there are limited seats at the table. Limited internships. Limited leadership roles. Limited recognition. Somewhere along the way, society planted this quiet idea that other women are our competition.

But history tells a different story.

Progress has never come from women tearing each other down. It has come from women locking arms.

There’s something radical about choosing collaboration over comparison. About choosing encouragement over envy. About recognizing that other women’s success does not take away from your own.

As Grace Donahue writes in her article “Society Needs to Give Women a Proper Seat at the Table,” women are still navigating impossible expectations.

“As long as leadership is defined by traditionally masculine traits like competition, dominance and control, women will continue to walk a tightrope of being strong but not threatening, confident but not arrogant and competent but still likeable.” Donahue said.

In a world that still places women in this balancing act, having other women in your corner isn’t just comforting – it’s powerful.

The Power Behind the Women Who Lead

Female friendships are not extra. They are not just emotional support systems. They are incubators for confidence. They are spaces where ideas grow. They are where future leaders, writers, doctors, activists, and CEOs learn to believe in themselves. And belief is powerful.

This Women’s History Month, we absolutely should honor the women who marched, protested, discovered, invented, and changed the world. But we should also honor the quiet revolutions happening within our friendships.

Because one day, when we look back, the woman sitting next to us and lecture halls and across from us and coffee shops might be the ones changing policies, leading companies, writing books, or opening up their own practice.

And will be able to say we were there. We support each other first.

Female friendships are not small. They are not soft in the way the world tries to dismiss softness. They are foundational.

So here’s your reminder, the way you show up for your friends matters. The way you speak about other women matters. The way you celebrate instead of compete matters.

Revolutions don’t always look loud.

Sometimes, they look like women choosing each other.

During Women’s History Month, let your friendships be intentional. Speak life into your friends. Celebrate them without comparison. Create the kind of community that younger you would have felt safe in.

How do you plan to honor or celebrate Women’s History Month? Let us know @HerCampusSJSU!