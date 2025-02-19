The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In honor of Black History Month, this article is dedicated to celebrating the incredible black entrepreneurs in San Jose, CA, whose hard work and creativity are making a lasting impact on our community.

I’m excited to spotlight a variety of amazing black-owned businesses that deserve your support and recognition. From coffee shops to Caribbean cuisine, vintage clothing to soul food, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Nirvana Soul

Nirvana Soul is more than a coffee shop, it’s a community. With three convenient locations in San Jose, including the MLK Library on campus, Downtown San Jose on First Street, and near Santa Clara Street by San Pedro Square, this Black-owned gem offers an inviting space to savor delicious drinks and pastries.

Founded by CEO Jeronica Macey, CMO Be’Anka Ashaolu, and CFO Dapo Ashaolu, Nirvana Soul serves a wide variety of beverages, from lattes and teas to espressos, along with mouthwatering food options like waffles and pastries.

In this video, you’ll learn about the inspiring story behind Nirvana Soul and the passion that drives its leadership team. Stop by to experience their warmth and flavors. You might just find your new favorite coffee spot!

Island Taste Caribbean Grill

If you’re craving authentic Caribbean flavors, Island Taste Caribbean Grill is a must-visit. Owned by Marc and Dorianna St. Fleur, this vibrant grill brings the tastes of Jamaica, Haiti, and the Caribbean islands to San Jose.

Every dish on the menu is a tribute to the couple’s heritage, with names that carry special significance, like the “Bolt” jerk chicken, named after the legendary Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt.

Located at 225 E. Santa Clara St., this restaurant is perfect for anyone looking to explore bold, authentic Caribbean cuisine. From made-from-scratch dishes to a celebration of rich cultural history, Island Taste offers an unforgettable dining experience.

Walia Ethiopian Cuisine

Since 2011, Walia Ethiopian Cuisine has been a cornerstone of San Jose’s culinary scene. Co-owned by Ephrim Yosef and Aster Teklemichael, Walia offers high-quality Ethiopian dishes that cater to all palates, including vegetarians.

Their extensive menu includes appetizers, main courses, drinks, and desserts, all made with authentic flavors and ingredients. Located at 2208 Business Cir, Walia Ethiopian Cuisine is a must-try for anyone seeking to expand their palate and support a thriving Black-owned business.

Jackie’s Place

Jackie’s Place is a family-run soul food haven led by the resilient Jackie Jackson. Despite facing challenges, including a devastating fire in 2020, this Black-owned, women-led restaurant came back stronger than ever.

Located at 840 N. First St., Jackie’s Place offers a menu bursting with soul food favorites, including chicken and waffles, mac and cheese, collard greens, candied yams, barbecue chicken thighs, and more. Whether you’re a longtime fan of soul food or trying it for the first time, Jackie’s Place will make you feel right at home.

Uncle Chops BarberShop

For a fresh cut or a bold new look, head over to Uncle Chops BarberShop at 1013 Lincoln Ave, San Jose. This multicultural barbershop specializes in all hair textures and offers services like cuts, twists, locs, and braids.

Uncle Chop and his talented team provide exceptional service to clients of all ethnicities. If you’re in need of a haircut or styling, this is the place to go. Spread the word and bring your family and friends to support this local gem!

Black and Brown

Black and Brown is a one-of-a-kind vintage clothing shop located at 751 W. San Carlos St., San Jose. This Black-owned boutique offers a curated selection of men’s and women’s modern, designer, and vintage pieces that are sure to elevate your wardrobe.

Skip the hassle of sifting through racks, everything here is handpicked for quality and style. If you’re a fan of thrifting or unique finds, add Black and Brown to your list of must-visit shops.

This Black History Month, take the time to celebrate and support these incredible Black-owned businesses in San Jose. Each one represents a story of resilience, creativity, and passion that enriches our community.

Have you visited any of these spots? Share your experiences and recommendations with us @HerCampusSJSU. Let’s uplift and celebrate these amazing entrepreneurs together!