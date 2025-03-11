Breaking the Mold: Being a Woman in a Male-Dominated Industry

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There’s a famous saying that goes, “It’s a man’s world.” Unfortunately, it is. Political legislation, beauty standards, education, work environments, and literally any other human construct with rules are built around catering to men. However, we, as women, have come a long way in making changes and improving things. While there are still many things we can fix as a society, there are some wins we should celebrate. We can vote, we can choose our relationship statuses, and we can work.

Today, I am going to specifically honor the contributions of women in the workplace. Hannah Terashima is an Assistant HR Manager for Aramark (A food, beverage, and hospitality provider for entertainment venues) at the SAP center. She is a powerhouse who uses her role to elevate women and provide a female perspective in a sports and entertainment office. For this reason, I felt that she could provide insight and words of encouragement to college women who may go on to work in male-dominated fields. I was fortunate enough to get the opportunity to interview her.

Interview

Me: “Hi, Hannah. Thank you for taking the time out of your busy schedule to chat today. I want to ask you a few questions about your experience being a woman in a male-dominated work environment.”

Hannah: “Hi Emilie. No problem! I am happy to chat”!

Me: “Who is a businesswoman that you look up to”?

Hannah: “My mother. She is a senior vice president for a banking and investment company for about 40 years. She worked her way up from being a receptionist to the very top. She understands the power of elevating female voices and representing the needs of all in a workplace. She is my mentor. I recommend everyone find a female mentor. A guide to handling tough industries. Even if it isn’t a family member”.

Me: “That leads me to my next question: do you have advice about pursuing a female mentorship”?

Hannah: “I would say just email and reach out to professionals in your desired field. It isn’t as intimidating as you may think it is. A lot of women are more than happy to help. They were also once college students in your shoes who were probably doing the same thing. In fact, it is likely that they are probably going to be impressed that you are taking such big steps in your career. A lot of professionals even offer their contact information on LinkedIn. Big corporations such as us here at Aramark offer mentorship programs within the company as well”.

Me: “That is solid advice. Thank you for that, Hannah. My next question for you is, what is your favorite thing about honoring other women through your position”?

Hannah: “It is fulfilling. It feels like you’re creating a path forward for the next generation of women and creating change for all of us, which to me is always the goal”.

Me: “What assets or values do you think women can bring to a workplace that an all-male office would lack”?

Hannah: “Women provide such a necessary calm demeanor or positive attitude. The innate patience that women have is an asset everywhere. The empathy and level-headedness they provide goes a long way. Our voices are necessary ones”.

Me: “What can a woman do when she is feeling uncomfortable or not heard by management”?

Hannah: “Document things. Build your case, and don’t be afraid to present As an HR, I suggest you rely on our department. However, I understand that people aren’t always comfortable doing so for their own reasons. I suggest finding a trusted co-worker to confide in. Do not feel guilty about voicing your concerns. You have the right to work in a healthy work environment”.

Me: “What is the most valuable thing you have learned in the context of womanhood in the work environment”?

Hannah: “Be a girl’s girl. Really lean on any female support you can get. There’s this societal pressure to see other women as competition. Don’t fall for that. There’s seats for every woman at the table”.

Me: “How have you dealt with sexist stereotypes”?

Hannah: “Be confident in who you are. Do not let misinterpretations get in the way of your confidence. Know that you are deserving of your role.”

Me: “How do you deal with anxieties or fears in the workplace”?

Hannah: “Practice self-reassurance. Know that you are capable, and feelings of doubt are valid feelings. Trust that you will gain confidence from experience in due time”.

Me: “Why should more women take a chance in the sports and entertainment field”?

Hannah: “It is a fun and upbeat environment versus a finance or tech office. You have more of a chance to negotiate and mingle with different departments. There is so much opportunity for empowering experiences. There’s something for everyone in sport and entertainment”.

Me: “Thank you, Hannah. Before we wrap up, what tips do you have for future female professionals”?

Hannah: “Be assertive. Carry yourself with your posture, body language, and tone. Showcase your confidence. It is important to be kind, but never let someone overstep your boundaries. As long as you stay polite, know that you have the right to vocalize your opinions and make contributions. Also, be the role model you’d want to look up to. For both yourself and other women”.

Me: “Thank you, Hannah! I appreciate all your input”.

Concluding Thoughts

I am very appreciative of Hannah and the lovely advice and tips she had to offer. I have the pleasure of having her as one of the female mentors in my life that I look up to. You can keep up with Hannah on her work Instagram @sharktankeats.

Hannah is one of the many women in business who have opened doors for others. It is important to recognize the contributions of successful businesswomen on a daily basis and not just during Women’s History Month. I hope this interview inspires and motivates you to elevate yourself and other women in your future career.

If you have questions or comments on this article, feel free to reach out to @HerCampusSJSU. For more articles highlighting Women’s History Month, continue to check HerCampus daily.