As a reader, I love reading during the fall since they go together beautifully. The crisp air and golden leaves paint the setting as a fiery sunset. The smell of pumpkin and coffee in the air as autumn paints the perfect ambiance for cozying up with a good book.

Whether it’s a mystery to get lost in, a heartwarming story, or even poetry that captures the season’s essence, there’s something special about curling up with a blanket and a cup of tea or coffee as the days grow shorter.

So, here are some book recommendations you should read for this fall season!

“Weyward” is a historical fiction novel that tells the story of three women across centuries and their connection to the natural world and the fight against patriarchal oppression. Altha is on trial for witchcraft and uses her knowledge of the natural world to defend herself against accusations of murder. Violet struggles against the restrictions of her wealthy family and the mysterious death of her mother. Kate flees an abusive relationship and takes refuge in her great-aunt’s cottage, where she suspects a secret from the witch hunts of the 17th century.

The novel delves into themes of female resilience, the strength of nature, and the historical oppression of women. Many describe it as a captivating and immersive read featuring strong female characters and a powerful, empowering message.

If you love the classics, then “Jane Eyre” is the flawless book for you this fall. It is the story of an orphaned girl who grows up in the care of her unfeeling aunt, facing harsh treatment. This difficult childhood fosters Jane Eyre’s innate independence and resilience, qualities that become essential when she takes a position as a governess for the young ward of the brooding Mr. Rochester.

As her feelings for Rochester deepen, Jane uncovers the dark secret of Thornfield Hall, leading her to a critical decision: should she remain with Rochester and accept the repercussions, or stay true to her principles, even if it means leaving the man she loves?

This classic novel expresses themes of limitations imposed by the social class and gender roles of Victorian society as we see Jane’s quest for equality, challenging the societal norms as it underscores themes of rebellion and the struggle for personal freedom, and the various forms of love romantic and platonic as it shapes identity and personal growth.

“Mexican Gothic” is a Gothic horror novel that blends romance, mystery, history, and horror. The story is set in 1950s Mexico and follows Noemí Taboada, a young socialite who visits her cousin Catalina in the isolated Doyle estate, High Place, after receiving a mysterious letter from Catalina. The letter claims that Catalina’s English husband, Virgil Doyle, is poisoning her and that she is being kept prisoner in the house.

The house Noemí is struck by the house’s strange and unwelcoming atmosphere and the controlling and patronizing attitude of the inhabitants. Noemí uncovers stories of violence and madness behind the walls of High Place. The only ally in the house is the family’s youngest son, who seems to want to help her but might also be hiding dark knowledge.

The novel talks about themes of colonial attitudes of exploiting Mexico’s wealth, it explores the racial divide in the Americas especially between two cultures, and the main character challenges gender roles more specifically masculine authority.

“The Ex Hex” is about how, a few years ago, Vivienne Jones nursed her broken heart like any witch by putting a curse on her horrible boyfriend. Vivienna isn’t too worried about it until the return of Rhys Penhallow. What should have been a fast trip to recharge the town’s ley lines everything turns disastrously wrong.

The Ex Hex might have been dangerous after all when their town is under attack from wind-up toys, pissed-off ghosts, and a talking cat with things to say. Vivienne and Rhys have to ignore their off-the-charts chemistry to work together to save the town and find a way to break the break-up curse before it’s too late.

The novel is a light-hearted romantic comedy that explores themes of family drama and misogyny. It also has magic and witches involved in the book along with the town that is obsessed with Halloween but unaware of the supernatural that exists there.

“Vera Wong’s Unsolicited Advice for Murders” is a cozy mystery about a 60 year-old woman who enjoys a good cup of tea and doing ‘detective’ work on the internet, checking up on her son. But when she wakes up in the morning to find a dead man in her tea shop where she believes she can do better than the police. Especially how nobody sniffs our wrongdoing quite like a suspicious mother so she decides it down to her to catch the killer.

The novel themes have the importance of destiny and it captures culture traditions of the characters. The novel has a blend of humor, mystery, drama and a bit of a warm-hearted story. It also highlights the importance of community, showcasing how relationships and interactions shape lives.



