Bloom Into Fun

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SJSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As Spring approaches, the flowers start to bloom, the days start to get warmer, and there may be some April Showers. Unfortunately, it also means that allergy season begins, but it shouldn’t stop us from enjoying the springtime.

There are so many things to enjoy during this spring season that you can even enjoy during the summer time as well.Year-round, the Bay Area offers a lot of different things to do. Here are some ideas on what to do during this spring season and even spring break!

Theme Parks

The Bay Area offers a few theme parks and zoos. Great America, located in Santa Clara, is a famous amusement park that many people enjoy. Unfortunately, the park is programmed to be permanently closed in 2027. Another theme park near the Bay Area is Six Flags Discovery Kingdom.

Located in Vallejo, it has so much to offer in thrills and entertainment for all ages.

Another theme park that you can enjoy is Happy Hollow Park and Zoo. Located in San Jose, it may be more catered towards children. You can still enjoy the little zoo that they offer. Another theme park that you can visit is the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk, located in Santa Cruz and right in front of the beach.

You can enjoy a lovely day on the boardwalk, then enjoy the beach, and later grab a bite to eat.

If you’re looking to enjoy some thrills, head down to Los Angeles or further down to San Diego. You can enjoy a trip to Universal Studios or to Disneyland. There is also Six Flags Magic Mountain, Knotts Berry Farm, and LegoLand. Each park has so much to offer.

Zoos and Aquariums

Another idea that you can do during spring is to enjoy some time at a zoo or head to an aquarium. You can enjoy heading to the San Francisco Zoo & Gardens, or if you don’t want to head to San Francisco, Oakland also has a zoo.

In San Francisco, there is also a mini aquarium located in Pier 39 called Aquarium of the Bay. San Francisco also offers the California Academy of Sciences, a museum where you can see some animals.

If you’re looking to head further down, the Monterey Bay Aquarium offers a unique experience in the marine life world. If you travel further down to SoCal, you can head to Long Beach’s Aquarium of the Pacific.

Picnics

If you aren’t looking to spend a lot of money, especially with how hard the economy is becoming, there are other ways to enjoy the springtime. Picnics are always the way to enjoy some time with your friends or family. The Municipal Rose Garden, located in San Jose, is the perfect place to have a picnic.

Having a moment to enjoy the roses and water fountains, you can have a peaceful picnic with friends or family.

Beach and Pool Days

Springtime can bring some hot days. What better way to enjoy the springtime heat than to head down to the beach? Another way to enjoy the hot days is by having a pool day. These two options also offer a great way to relax and enjoy the water. You can also enjoy these options by having a picnic.

Home Activities

If you’re looking to just enjoy the springtime from home, there are so many things you can do. Learning how to make a new dish is something that you can enjoy. Spring cleaning is a way to get yourself into a clean slate for the next few years. It also helps you to get rid of things that you may not need anymore.

Another idea is to DIY some things; TikTok and YouTube offer many ideas that you can do.

There are many different ways to enjoy the spring season. Visit California offers different places to visit throughout the state.

Do you have plans for this springtime? Let us know @HerCampusSJSU!