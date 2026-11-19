This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SJSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

What is happening to the film industry? From left to right, it seems as if more and more books are turning into movies or TV shows, leaving behind a few original stories.

“Project Hail Mary.” “The Odyssey.” “Off Campus.” “The Hunger Games.” “Wuthering Heights.”

From just 2026 alone, these stories all started from a simple book before turning into major movies or TV shows. As a reader, it both pains and excites me to scroll on my Instagram page to find another author posting about their beloved novel in the works of production.

In a way, it feels as if a piece of the readers community is given to the rest of the world who hasn’t ever thought of picking up or giving that book a chance before rushing to the theaters to watch the newest hit.

Yet, there is still that bubbling, thrilling feeling to imagine what we read on pages and envisioned in our minds of how the characters or setting drawn out to be evolved into a high quality and real performance placed in front of our eyes.

For instance, currently in the book community, it has been a hot topic of the well known and loved series of “Shatter Me,” by Tahereh Mafi getting picked up by the renowned Warner Bros. Pictures in the development of a movie.

With a divide of book adaptations, many readers voiced their opinion on how it’s hard to trust if a film can capture all important parts and memorable characters from the original novel to raise the concern of the entertainment industry mainly relying on pre-existing narratives to find the next big hit.

However, it’s hard to take a side when both are equally in the right and in the wrong.

Sometimes books are meant to become movies, if that is either by the production giving well-thought and truly trying to improve the novel to be adapted just for the screen or bringing in a new staple, providing more room for discussion of our current place in the world.

Do you think the “Bridgerton” novels are better than the popular film adapted series?

If you could, would you have stopped the creation of the distinguished “Hunger Games” movies?

It might be surprising to hear that there are many readers that loved the Bridgerton series just as much as the books, with some revealing to enjoy it more on the screen. Adding on to the list, the Hunger Games stayed as a staple as one of the best dystopian and top-notch films, while plenty of readers are re-reading the series, completing the newer novel of “Sunrise on the Reaping”, and lining up to take a seat in theaters for the upcoming movie.

Just like how there are many individuals expressing the common belief that there’s no good music being created anymore, it is important to ask those same people if they are taking the time to go out of their way to find it. Not all music or films will be loved by everyone because every person has their own taste and interests.

Can you imagine all the movies and songs that are hidden from us merely because they do not have the budgeting or marketing team able to share it worldwide in the same way bigger corporations are able to?

Similar to how countless of us gatekeep underrated artists for the reason of being a part of a smaller community listening to the music we all share interest in, there are millions of hidden gems that have the chance to be as loved as the popular artists or trending songs. Due to the lack of funds and connections, they aren’t able to blossom.

The same follows for all the creative writers and directors that may have all the knowledge to the well-thought out plot and characters, yet, are unable to share their story because of their standing in the bursting industry.

While it can feel as if we are stuck in a time where there are no original films and everything feels recycled, it is necessary for us to make way for underappreciated artists and film-makers to have a place in the crowded room because then we will only be fed what is given by the people with power.

Do you know any artists or movies that are hidden gems? Share it to us @HerCampusSJSU.