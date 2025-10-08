5 Movies to Get You in the Fall Mood

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SJSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The leaves are getting crunchy and that fall breeze is coming our way! There is no better way to get into the fall spirit than by putting on a comfort movie with fall energy. Fall movie nights will make you want to curl up in a sweater and never leave the couch.

Here are five movies that simply cannot go unwatched during this season.

1. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001)

If you’re in the mood for a full-on Harry Potter marathon, I highly recommend it! But if you’re looking for just one to watch this fall, the Sorcerer’s Stone is the perfect start to the season.

It’s not really fall until you hear the first note of Hedwig’s Theme. This movie just radiates nostalgia and it’s the best one in the Harry Potter series to watch during this season.

2. Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)

Let’s be real, Wes Anderson’s whole filmography screams fall, but “Fantastic Mr. Fox” is the most fall of them all. The warm and cozy color palette will have you glued to your couch.

The movie puts deep and existential themes into a whimsical and childlike presentation, so you can watch it with practically anyone.

3. Good Will Hunting (1997)

As the season goes on, fall starts to become less cute and aesthetic, and more like you’re low-key burnt out from the stress. “Good Will Hunting” explores themes of self-discovery and growth, which are crucial in times like these.

This is definitely up there as one of the greatest films of all time. Matt Damon and Robin Williams’ powerful characters make this movie feel so real.

4. Dead Poets Society (1989)

Can’t get enough of Robin Williams’ movies? Me neither. This movie is truly an emotional rollercoaster. It will have you questioning the meaning of life, and it hits hard especially during fall.

The film’s setting in a boarding school captures the feeling of change and growing up. It teaches you to seize the day and live life to its fullest extent.

5. Knives Out (2019)

After all the tears that were shed, “Knives Out” can help you recover. It’s a fun murder mystery set in a New England mansion with the perfect autumnal atmosphere. Chris Evans’ iconic cable knit sweater adds the perfect touch.

It’s a great movie to watch when you want something engaging and puzzling.

These five movies all capture different aspects of fall, like the vibes, emotion, nostalgia, and the fun.



