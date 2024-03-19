The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

India is a country packed with diversity, and this can be recognized by the wide variety of native foods they have to offer. Keep reading to learn more about some of my favorite sweets from my homeland and why they are worth a try.

Rasmalai

At the forefront of my list, Rasmalai holds a special place as my personal favorite. With its spongy texture, milkiness, and hint of cardamom, Rasmalai resembles a milky cake in the form of cottage cheese. Balancing sweetness with traditional Indian spices, it has become my go-to dessert at Indian restaurants. If you enjoy milky desserts, soft cottage cheese, and a symphony of well-blended flavors, Rasmalai is a must-try!

Kesari

With a diverse selection of ingredients that can be used to prepare this dessert, Kesari takes on various forms and flavors. From the melt-in-your-mouth texture of rava kesari to the noodle-like semiya kesari, both varieties share a common base of sugar, saffron, and nuts. While the traditional versions offer a delightful experience, I personally favor the pineapple-flavored Kesari for its unique twist.

Ladoo

Much like Kesari, Ladoo comes in an array of sizes and flavors. From motichoor to rava and coconut, the possibilities are vast, with over 10+ varieties yet to be explored. Motichoor stands out as a popular choice during festivals like Diwali, but my personal preference leans towards the coconut variety. If you have a sweet tooth and enjoy a diverse range of flavors, Ladoo might be your dessert of choice!

Payasam

Crafted primarily from milk, nuts, and semiya, payasam is a versatile dessert enjoyed both hot and cold. My preferred recipe includes Javvarisi balls, offering a nostalgic element to my gratification. Often served at events, festivals, and gatherings, payasam is a creamy delight for those who savor distinct milky flavors.

Soan Papdi

Presented with a thread-like, flaky texture, Soan papdi primarily consists of basic ingredients like sugar, ghee, and gram flour, along with other traditional spices. Topped off with pistachios when found in Indian convenience stores, it’s my go-to treat for simple snacking at home.

Mysore Pak

Loaded with butter and ghee, Mysore Pak is a sweet confectionary that instantly melts in your mouth. Its roughness and sweetness levels can vary, providing flexibility to suit individual preferences. If you enjoy buttery desserts with rich flavors, Mysore Pak deserves a taste!

Kulfi

Referred to as the traditional Indian ice cream, Kulfi might not be as well-known, but it’s undeniably delicious. Made with a blend of ingredients such as malai (milk), cardamom, and garnished with pistachios, it has a similar profile to Rasmalai. If you enjoy ice cream, regional flavors, and milky popsicles, Kulfi is worth a try!

Kaju Katli

Recognizable by its diamond shape, Kaju katli is made with crushed cashews, sugar, and bound together with milk. Widely available in Indian cafes and stores, its fudge-like texture makes it easily consumable. If you enjoy treats made with nuts and love soft, chewy delights, Kaju katli might be your choice!

Mango Lassi

With its tropical mango flavor and creamy texture, mango lassi is not only perfect as a refreshing summer drink, but can also be enjoyed during the winter. Think of it as mango milk with a yogurt-like structure and a richer flavor. It’s undoubtedly one of my go-to beverages at Indian restaurants. If you’re a fan of all things mango-flavored, mango lassi is a must-try!

Jigarthanda

Special to me as it hails from my home state of Tamil Nadu, Jigarthanda is made with a milk base, almond gum, and topped off with delicious ice cream. Despite the common ingredients, it possesses a unique flavor. If you’re in the mood for a refreshing drink, particularly at South Indian restaurants or weddings, give Jigarthanda a shot!

These desserts merely scratch the surface of the vast variety of treats found throughout India. Let’s celebrate the cultural richness behind these sweets and embrace the joy of trying new foods. Happy eating!

