What Coffeeshop Order Does Your Major Give? (From a senior barista who has seen it all)

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Scranton chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

After a little over 3 years of being behind the espresso bar, I’ve noticed one thing: your major absolutely shows up in your order. Whether you are running on four hours of sleep or using your lavender oat milk latte as a little self-care, here is what you are probably ordering (or maybe should try out) based on your college major.

1) Premed: Iced brown sugar cinnamon shaken espresso

Let’s start with an easy one (as I, myself am a premed major). You like to keep your coffee drink relatively clean, so you try to stick to all natural ingredients. You take it a little sweet just to balance out all the serious lock in you have throughout the day. It’s high caffeine so you have enough energy to get through the next 4 hours of class and 6 hours of studying. Coffee for us is a given not a sometimes.

2) Business: Iced Red Eye (with a little room for cream)

This drink is just the most efficient and easy order on the menu. You know you’ll never be disappointed because it’s nearly impossible to mess up a black coffee and you know your get the cheapest amount of caffeine per ounce. It’s strong, trendy but serious, and gives “I’m interning” energy. You’ll probably tell me it’s about the macros, but really its about discipline.

3) Education: Hot Salted Caramel Latte

This drink screams you’ve been working on Pinterest boards of future classrooms. Its warm, familiar, reliable, and slightly nostalgic. You will 100% come in thinking about trying something new then last-minute change your order to what you already know best. You value a good routine and will still say thank you with a smile even if we mess up your name. (You are our favorite customers)

4) English Majors: London fog (or any tea latte for that matter)

This drink is so classy and slightly dramatic. You come in with intention of either reading a book or writing a paper that will change your whole life perspective or be emotionally devastating. You don’t really need caffeine; you need the atmosphere. You work best at a window seat and dim lighting. Tea is the softer drink option, more nuance, and more layered.

5) Engineering Majors: Chocolate Milk

Engineering majors don’t order for aesthetics. They order for fuel. Chocolate milk? Efficient. Reliable. Scientifically proven to help with recovery. You spend hours solving math/ physics-based problems no one else understands, but when it comes to drinks, you go back to basics.

6) Communications: Lavender White Mocha with Cold Foam

This is the most elite communications drink. Its sweet, popular, and fun. You guys are always coming in as study groups and somehow affiliated with at the minimum, 3 campus related clubs. You enjoy a pretty drink, something that you can carry with you into a conversation. It’s not dramatic, it expressive!! (There’s a difference)

At the end of the day, your major can definitely influence your coffee order, but the best drink is always going to be the one that gets you through the semester (or just life in general). Just remember to tip your barista… we’re probably majoring in something too.