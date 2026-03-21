You’re Not Behind… You’re Becoming

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Scranton chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of The University of Scranton.

Social media buzzes nonstop. Posts come out 24/7, containing content of new relationships, dream schools, glow-ups, life plans, and must-have beauty products that promise to “change your life.” Sometimes when I scroll through it all, it feels like everyone else’s life is perfectly mapped out. It creates the illusion that everyone else is constantly evolving while you’re somehow falling behind.

At eighteen, standing right on the edge of teenage years and adulthood, that noise can feel overwhelming. I’ve caught myself wondering if everyone else got the memo on how life is supposed to work. It becomes a constant cycle: feeling content, slipping into doubt, and then gradually returning to a sense of security.

Being eighteen is strange. You’re expected to think like an adult, act like an adult, and plan your future like an adult, while still feeling like a teenager half the time. People call these years “exciting,” and they can be, but no one really prepares you for how much pressure comes with them. The pressure to choose a major, a path, a version of yourself that feels permanent before you’ve even had the chance to explore.

What makes it harder is comparison. Social media only shows the best moments: the highlights, the wins, the confidence. It doesn’t show the confusion, the second-guessing, or the quiet panic that sometimes shows up when you’re lying awake at night thinking about the future. We forget that we’re comparing our behind-the-scenes to someone else’s carefully edited moment.

Modern society romanticizes being “put together” early. We glorify productivity, hustle, and constant progress. There’s this unspoken belief that if you’re not moving fast, you’re falling behind. But I’m starting to realize that growth doesn’t always look impressive. Most of the time, it’s invisible.

Some of the most important growth is quiet. Becoming happens in the small, unpostable moments: realizing you don’t have to have all the answers yet, changing your mind without apologizing, learning what truly matters to you instead of what looks good to others. It’s okay if you feel both excited and terrified. I think most of us do.

We’re taught that life moves in a straight line, that there’s a timeline everyone is supposed to follow. But real life doesn’t work that way. Growth is non-linear. Confidence is non-linear. Becoming yourself definitely is. Feeling lost doesn’t mean you’re behind; it means you’re paying attention.

At eighteen, confusion isn’t failure. Pausing isn’t weakness. You’re not late because you’re still figuring things out.

You’re not behind.

You’re becoming.