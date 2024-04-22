This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Scranton chapter.

Breakups are hard, but listening to music can help get you through it. Listening to relatable music in any situation helps your feelings be heard and appreciated. Here’s a list of songs to help you get through a breakup. No matter the circumstances of the split, you can find a few new songs to add to your playlist.

When They Did You Wrong:

“Vampire” by Olivia Rodrigo

“Winner” by Conan Gray

“decode” by Sabrina Carpenter

“because i liked a boy” by Sabrina Carpenter

“Vicious” by Sabrina Carpenter

“Happier Than Ever” by Billie Eilish

“All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” by Taylor Swift

“MEAN!” by Madeline The Person

“the grudge” by Olivia Rodrigo

“Save Myself” by Ashe

“If I Killed Someone for You” by Alec Benjamen

“my tears ricochet” by Taylor Swift

“Kill Bill” by SZA

“things i wish you said” by Sabrina Carpenter

“July” by Noah Cyrus

“Somebody That I Used to Know” by Cotye, feat. Kimbra

“abcdefu” by Gayle

“Jigaw” by Conan Gray

“Maniac” by Conan Gray

“Dear John (Taylor’s Version)” by Taylor Swift

“Love Is Not Enough” by Ashe

“b*tches broken hearts” by Billie Eilish

“we’re not alike” by Tate McRae

“emails i can’t send” by Sabrina Carpenter

“Babe (Taylor’s Version)” by Taylor Swift

“Writer In the Dark” by Lorde

When You Miss Them:

“I miss you, I’m sorry” by Gracie Abrams

“Yours” by Conan Gray

“Memories” by Conan Gray

“The Exit” by Conan Gray

“Someone Like You” by Adele

“Need You Now” by Lady A

“Glimpse of Us” by Joji

“The One That Got Away” by Katy Perry

“feel like sh*t” by Tate McRae

“If This Was a Movie (Taylor’s Version)” by Taylor Swift

“ceilings” by Lizzy McAlpine

When You’re Over Them:

“Halloween” by Noah Kahan

“Dead to Me” by Kali Uchis

“I Bet You Think About Me” by Taylor Swift

“Moral of the Story” by Ashe

“I Forgot That You Existed” by Taylor Swift

“girl i’ve always been” by Olivia Rodrigo

“Can’t Catch me Now” by Olivia Rodrigo

“don’t come back” by Tate McRae

“Feather” by Sabrina Carpenter

“Best Thing I Never Had” by Beyoncé

“Say It Right” by Nelly Furtado

“Bejeweled” by Taylor Swift

“Lose You to Love Me” by Selena Gomez