Writing & Study Tips from a Third-Year English & Philosophy Undergrad

1. Pomodoro Technique, Occasionally Modified:

One of my favorite ways to get work done is the Pomodoro Technique: 25 minutes of work followed by 5 minutes of rest.

Sometimes, rather than divvying up by time, I divvy up by tasks (my therapist suggested this modification). For example, I tell myself to write one body paragraph, and then take a five-minute break. It’s also helpful to keep a sticky note next to you during study time to jot things down that would take you out of focus, i.e. reminding yourself to text a parent or ask a friend a question.

2. Be Productive During Break Time, If You Can:

If I am in my room studying, I try to make my breaks productive, i.e. doing dishes, putting away laundry, taking out my trash, and other necessary daily tasks. Usually, doing these small things gives me a sense of accomplishment, and pushes me to finish whatever it is I am academically working on.

3. Get the Smaller Tasks Done First:

Smaller tasks are generally more achievable, and it’s good to get them out of the way so you can focus on the larger ones. This also gives you a sense of accomplishment that will motivate you to approach the larger tasks.

4. Outlines:

I search for all my evidence, type it out, and elaborate on it beforehand so that when I go to write the actual paper, it flows quickly. This also helps keep the structure of my paper consistent.

5. Make a Schedule:

When I feel overwhelmed in a certain week, I’ll make an hourly calendar on GoodNotes. You could also write on paper, or even use the Apple Calendar on iPhones, or any other electronic calendar, really. That way, I can lay out tasks and time to dedicate to those tasks.

6. Vary Your Tasks:

Focusing on one thing for too long can be exhausting, especially for your brain, so switching tasks often refocuses you. There are study schedules on Pinterest and TikTok that you can treat as a baseline for when to switch tasks.