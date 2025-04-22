The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Spring is green because it is the season when nature “wakes up.” During winter, many trees and plants wither away as the weather is cold and there is less sunlight, which stops growth. But when spring comes, the days get longer, the sun shines brighter, and the air gets warmer. That is when plants start growing again.

The green color you see in plants comes from something called chlorophyll. Chlorophyll is what helps plants make their own food using sunlight, and this process is called photosynthesis. In spring, plants get lots of sunlight and water, so they make more chlorophyll—and that is what makes the world around us look so green!

Spring does not just change the world outside; it can also change how we feel on the inside:

More Sunlight = Better Moods

When there is more sunshine, our bodies make more vitamin D, which helps us feel a lot happier. The longer days and brighter skies can make us feel more awake and full of energy.

Time Outside = More Fun

In spring, people love going outside as they can play at the park, go biking, walk, garden, eat ice cream, or just enjoy the fresh air. Being in nature can help us feel calm, relaxed, and more connected to the world.

New Beginnings = New Feelings

Spring is a time of growth and new life. Flowers bloom, baby animals are born, and everything feels fresh and full of possibilities. This can make us feel hopeful and ready to try new things.

Feeling More Active

After staying inside a lot during winter due to the cold weather, spring gives us the chance to move more outside. Running, biking, or playing outdoors helps our bodies feel stronger and our minds feel clearer.

