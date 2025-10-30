Why I Love Living Two Hours Away from Scranton

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Scranton chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of The University of Scranton.

There’s something uniquely satisfying about living just far enough from home to enjoy the freedom and independence of being on your own, yet close enough that you’re never too far out of reach. Living two hours away from my hometown has proven to be the perfect balance. I can continue to embrace being from outside Philadelphia while learning to love the community of Scranton.

I love it and think it’s the perfect match for anyone seeking independence and closeness.

1. The Freedom of Independence

Living two hours away has given me the invaluable gift of independence. In many ways, this distance has allowed me to experience life on my own terms. Free from the daily influence of family or the expectations of my hometown. I’ve learned to navigate the world in a way I wouldn’t have been able to if I were living just around the corner from home.

The ability to rely on myself has been a massive part of my growth. It’s not just about the practical aspects of life; it’s about the freedom to make decisions, take risks, and build a life that truly reflects who I am. Confidence comes from being far enough from home to step into your own life fully. Most of the kids from my high school all end up going to the same colleges as each other. When I first applied to colleges, I knew I didn’t want college to be like part two of high school. I needed a change, to be on my own, and to make my own friends.

2. Perfect Distance: Not Too Close, Not Too Far

One of the best things about living two hours away is that I get to experience the perfect distance between my hometown and my new life. If necessary, I’m close enough to pop home for a weekend, celebrate holidays with my family, or quickly check in at home when I need extra support. At the same time, I’m far enough away that I don’t feel tired by the daily pull of family obligations or the routines of my PT.

This distance creates a kind of freedom I didn’t realize I needed. I can make my own choices, set my own pace, and still be comfortable knowing if something urgent happens. I’m just a two-hour drive up north. I get to be present when it counts but can also enjoy the quiet space that comes with a little distance.

3. Scenic Drives

There’s something incredibly calming about the two-hour drive to Scranton. Taking the toll-free routes offers a chance to escape from the daily grind and enjoy the scenic beauty of the landscape. As I drive through rolling hills, through small towns, forests with trees transitioning between seasons, and through the beautiful Pocono Mountains, it’s easy to get lost in the moment and find peace in the simplicity of the journey.

The act of driving itself is almost meditative. It’s a time when I can clear my head, reflect, and mentally prepare for whatever is ahead. I love blasting my music with the windows down and enjoying the scenery while I drive. The toll-free roads transform the drive from a simple commute into a peaceful retreat.

4. Access to New Experiences

Living in Scranton offers me the opportunity to explore a new town and culture while still being close enough to home to stay grounded. I’ve discovered local cafes, quirky shops, and hidden gems such as malls and restaurants in the area that I would never have found if I lived closer to home. It’s a small city with a lot of charm, and I’ve enjoyed discovering its history, local events, and unique vibe.

This also means I’ve been able to build new friendships and create a support network in a place that’s truly my own. While I still stay connected to family and old friends, I’m carving out my space in an empowering way. Whether trying out a new restaurant or attending a community event, I feel like I’m creating my traditions and memories here.

5. Creating New Traditions

Living two hours away means I’m not locked in the old patterns and expectations of living at home. At the same time, I’m not so far removed that I can’t maintain those traditions that matter most to me. I still participate in family gatherings, but I also have the freedom to create my own traditions, whether Sunday brunch with friends or a quiet evening watching a movie.

It’s the best of both worlds. I can enjoy the rituals that have always been a part of my life, but I also have the space to forge new ones that align with the person I’m becoming. The two-hour distance gives me the right flexibility to balance old and new.

6. Cost-Effective Yet Independent

Another advantage of living a few hours away is the potential for more affordable living. Depending on the area, housing costs can be significantly lower than living in a larger city or near home. That means I can live in a place that feels like my own without the financial strain of living in more expensive urban areas.

This affordability also means I can focus on my personal growth and explore new opportunities without worrying about paying room and board. I enjoy the luxury of independence while maintaining financial stability, a rare and valuable combination.

7. Peace of Mind and Mental Space

Living just far enough from home gives me the mental space to recharge. When you’re not constantly in your family’s orbit, it’s easier to prioritize your own well-being and mental health. I can return to myself after a busy week, reflect on my goals, and return to home life with a fresh perspective.

This distance also reduces the pressure to constantly participate in every family event or deal with every family issue. When I do return home, I am able to do so meaningfully without feeling overwhelmed or overburdened.

8. Building Your Own Community

One of the most rewarding parts of living away from home has been the freedom to build my own community. I’ve had the chance to meet new people and forge new relationships, whether through work, hobbies, or the local area. In doing so, I’ve found a group of friends and acquaintances who are a true reflection of my interests and values, independent of my family circle.

Creating my own community in Scranton has allowed me to connect with people who understand me in ways that go beyond my history or upbringing. It’s a place where I can be myself without the weight of preconceived expectations, and it’s been an enriching experience. I don’t have to pretend to be someone I’m not just to fit in and be a part of the crowd. I get to be myself and start fresh. I get to befriend whoever I want, whether they are in my major or not.

9. Control Over My Space

Finally, living on my own terms means controlling every aspect of my living space. Whether decorating my dorm, organizing my schedule, or making the space feel like home, I can design my environment however I see fit. There’s something incredibly fulfilling about knowing that every corner of my home reflects who I am.

This sense of ownership extends beyond my space; it’s about owning my life. Living two hours away from home allows me to manage my life as I see fit, making it a place to grow, relax, and reflect on the person I’m becoming. I can do whatever I want without my parents having input or comments.

In conclusion, living two hours away from home isn’t just about the physical distance; it’s about finding the perfect balance between independence and connection. It’s about creating space for personal growth while still being close enough to stay grounded. The freedom to explore new places, build your own community, and carve out a life that reflects your true self is a gift, and this two-hour distance offers the perfect amount of space to experience all of that. In the end, I wouldn’t trade it for anything. This distance has given me the best of both worlds, and I’m grateful for every scenic drive, every visit home, and every new chapter that comes with it.