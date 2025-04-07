The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Scranton chapter.

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of The University of Scranton.

I really loved Chappell Roan when she first made it mainstream. She was outspoken about how heavily influenced she was by drag culture. On the red carpet during the 2025 Grammy Awards, Chappell advocated for trans rights as well. She has given credit where credit is due and has received a lot of backlash for establishing boundaries with her fans. We know that Chappell addresses issues concerning support for emerging artists, but despite being so outspoken and acknowledging the community that shot her to stardom, it is apparently “impossible” for a rising pop star to be politically informed.

Chappell Roan has built her platform on politics. She publicly declined a White House invitation to perform for Pride Month and told the Biden administration that she wouldn’t perform unless they provided better conditions regarding trans rights, women’s rights, and the rights of oppressed people.

But when is Chappell Roan going to speak about the Trump administration’s policies outright? There has been a rollback of federal protections for LGBTQ+ people, women, and people of color; for someone who has been very vocal about these issues on her platform, Chappell has recently shared that she will not be sharing any political opinions. During her appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Chappell Roan talked about how fans expect her to share her political opinions and said, “I wish I had the answers. I wish the president was a pop star…” This take has people divided.

Despite the argument that celebrities don’t have to share their politics, I personally want to know that the artist I am supporting is also supporting the causes I care about, especially when they are benefiting from the support of these communities.

Taylor Swift is another celebrity who is celebrated for her advocacy on women’s rights and empowerment. But where is that same energy when it comes to systemic issues that affect women of color and the LGBTQ+ community? Selena Gomez has prided herself on being a philanthropist, yet no one calls her out for donating to organizations with strong ties to the Israeli military.

I’m a college student working a full-time job and managing many other responsibilities outside of school. And yet, I find the time to inform myself about our current political climate. I, like so many others, do not have the luxury of ignoring the decisions made by our lawmakers.