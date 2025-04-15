Ways to stay on top of work as the semester reaches the end

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Scranton chapter.

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of The University of Scranton.

After spring break—and soon after, Easter break—comes the final stretch of classes before finals and then summer. During this time, many students start to feel overwhelmed with a large workload, while some are also trying to find internships or jobs for the summer. It’s easy to become burnt out and simply push through until summer arrives, but here are some ways to avoid burnout and finish the semester strong by showing up as your best self.

Working Outside

Although the weather may be chilly now, after Easter break it should start to get nicer. Working outside—whether it’s at the tables outside DeNaples, on the Dionne Green, in the Rose Garden, or other spots on campus—can really help with your mental health and give you a boost to finish the semester. Even if you have a heavy workload, a change of scenery and some fresh air can make all the difference as you power through and get ready for summer.

Staying on Top of Assignments

Instead of waiting until the day or week an assignment is due, make a to-do list and aim to stay ahead. Even if it’s a small or easy task, getting it done early can reduce stress in the long run. Some days, if you don’t have anything due, it can be tempting to push work off to the next day, but creating a list and tackling a little bit each day helps a lot, especially when you’re juggling multiple assignments or exams on the same day.

Grabbing a Coffee/Tea/Refresher

No matter your drink of choice, taking a break to grab Starbucks, Dunkin’, or walking to a downtown coffee shop can do wonders. Even if you bring your laptop and get work done there, just being in a different environment than your dorm or the library can help refresh your mindset. Whether it’s hot or cold out, treating yourself to your favorite drink can be the little boost you need to keep going!

Self-Care/Spending Time Away from Work

While staying on top of your workload is important, you also need to make time for yourself. Constantly doing schoolwork can lead to burnout if you’re not balancing it with moments of rest. If your workload is light, take time for activities you enjoy: go on a quick shopping trip, meet up with friends, curl up with a good book, or take a nap. The possibilities are endless. Sometimes, giving yourself a break is exactly what you need to be the best student you can be, so don’t forget to take care of you!