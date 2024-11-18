The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As Thanksgiving Break begins to roll around, it can be easy to become burnt out. After Thanksgiving Break, it is the “dead week” before finals for most schools, so students are studying over break. Here are some things I believe you can do to avoid burn out!

Go to the mall/a favorite store

Going to a store you enjoy can decrease stress, even if it’s only for a few hours! Look around and do a little shopping or browse and put it on a list for Christmas!

Go to a coffee shop

Grab your favorite holiday drink or favorite drink and a pastry! Plus, you can do some studying in a café, which can help because your brain is in a new area while reviewing.

Make a Christmas list

If you don’t have the time to take a long break, take a short break away from studying by making a Christmas list! Even though it may sound silly, taking a short break by writing what you want for Christmas is helpful for destressing.

Listening to music

I think that listening to music while studying is very beneficial! Whether it’s your favorite artist or holiday music, listening to music can be helpful with destressing!

Follow a good sleep schedule

During long weeks with exams and finals, it can be hard to get a good amount of sleep, but following a good schedule leading up to exams can be helpful! Although all-nighters may be pulled during “finals week,” make sure to sleep well on other days so you’re not extremely tired going into finals!

Be sure to make some time for yourself! Whether it’s for a couple minutes or a few hours, be sure to enjoy yourself before becoming burnt out by finals. Remember that break will be here before you know it, as stressful as classes may be now! :)