As a college student, expensive makeup products are not the most ideal things to spend on, especially when most name-brand makeup products average almost 30 dollars for one product. However, e.l.f has been pulling through for the people who can’t spend those 30 dollars! They have dupes of various products for much cheaper; here are some products from e.l.f I have used and will continue to use:

Primer

e.l.f. Power Grip Primer (pink), $10

Dupe: Milk Hydro, $29-38

The e.l.f Primer is a favorite of mine that I will continue to use.

Halo Glow

e.l.f. Halo Glow, $14

Dupe: Charlotte Tilbury Flawless Filter, $49

I adore this; it’s good for coverage if you want a simple routine.

Concealer

e.l.f. Hydrating Camo Concealer, $7

Dupe: Tarte Shape Tape Concealer, $32

My all-time favorite concealer; I’ve tried more expensive concealers, but I always go back to e.l.f.

Contour

e.l.f. Halo Glow Contour, $9

Dupe: Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Contour Wand, $42

I own this product, but I don’t tend to use contour a lot, so I don’t have a lot to say about it.

Lip Oil

e.l.f. Glow Reviver Lip Oil, $8

Dupe: Dior Lip Oil, $40

I love this product, and I tend to stay with e.l.f.’s lip oils; you have to reapply frequently, but for the price, that is fine with me.

Setting Spray

e.l.f. Power Grip Dewy Setting Spray, $10

Dupe: Urban Decay All Nighter Waterproof Setting Spray, $36

I use this setting spray all the time and it always keeps my makeup in place compared to other setting sprays I have used.

Melting Lip Balm

e.l.f. Glow Reviver Lip Balm, $9

Dupe: Summer Fridays, $24

I enjoy this product and price range for this; you get a similar feeling to the original.

Overall, I do enjoy e.l.f. products, and for the prices, they do work. While there are some products that may be more expensive for better quality, e.l.f. truly does have some products that work better than the name-brand.