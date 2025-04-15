Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Things to do in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 

Her Campus Placeholder Avatar Adelle Confer
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Scranton chapter.

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of The University of Scranton.

I went to Pittsburgh over spring break for the Sigma Tau Delta Convention! Here are some of my favorite spots:

Food: 

The Church Brew Works: Nothing entertained me in Pittsburgh quite as much as The Church. Their brewing equipment is out in the open, and they kept the original structure, stained-glass windows, and other features, like the pew in the women’s bathroom and other artwork. The slogan is, “And on the 8th day, man created beer!” I mean, come on. Their food is excellent, and the atmosphere is very relaxed. It feels almost paradoxical to be in a church-turned-brewery, but my friends and I spent most of our time laughing at the irony.

Noodles & Company: Apparently, this is a chain, but we couldn’t tell. They have noodles galore, from pad thai to macaroni and cheese. The prices are pretty good for the portion sizes, especially in a city, and all five of us had a tasty meal. It’s great if you’re looking for something quick and easy!

Yuzu Kitchen: Yuzu also had a wonderful atmosphere—probably best for smaller, more intimate dinners—but my entire group of twelve made a reservation, and they gave us a gorgeous table upstairs. We had a wonderful time! The cuisine is Asian fusion. I had steak fried rice, but a few of my friends got the stir fry and would recommend it! They have alcoholic and non-alcoholic cocktail options available as well, which were delightful.

The Milkshake Factory: Delectable milkshakes. If you’re looking for something that isn’t chocolatey, the Raspberry & Cream is to die for! Their chocolate-covered pretzels are also good, and they have chocolate barks, sundaes, and other treats!

Activities: 

White Whale Bookstore: They’re a small business bookstore with a great atmosphere and an adorable café on one side!

Love, Pittsburgh: It’s obviously touristy, but I met a co-owner when stopping by, and she was so kind. They have a few stores in the greater Pittsburgh area, all selling knickknacks, jewelry, and other cute items! They also have a photo wall, perfect for Instagram!

Warhol Museum: Obviously, this is a great option. There’s a student discount, and we got an additional discount for going on a Friday, so it was $6 each. Their merch is reasonably priced and adorable, and the layout takes you through time from the top floor down to the first floor!

I am a junior English & Philosophy double major with a concentration in Women's & Gender Studies at the University of Scranton! I started martial arts when I was 8, earning my black belt in November 2021. I was a dancer for fourteen years in various styles, such as tap, jazz, lyrical, hip hop, acro, ballet, musical theater, and a bit of pointe. I love to read, write, lift weights, shop, sing, and cook. I am originally from Troy, PA, but I have a lot of family around Scranton!