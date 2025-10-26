A Wishbone Never Breaks Even

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Scranton chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of The University of Scranton.

Just last month Conan Gray released his fourth studio album, Wishbone. This was a project he worked on for two years behind the scenes. A day after listening to the album, I got a wishbone tattoo.

The tradition of the wishbone goes like this: two people each take a side of the wishbone, and they break it. The one who gets the longer end ends up getting their wish, while the one who gets the shorter end gets left out. That is the beautifully tragic thing about wishbones; they rarely ever break even. This album shows the side of the person who gets the short end of the stick. Conan compares the unfair aspects of love and relationships with the tradition of the wishbone not splitting equally. This symbolizes a love not equally being shared.

The reason I got this symbol tattooed on me wasn’t just because I loved the new album (although it is my new favorite). Everyone, including myself, has hopes and dreams that don’t always get satisfied. It’s a hard part of life that I am learning to accept as I grow older. The wishbone for me is a constant reminder for me to hold onto hope even through disappointment. There is something valuable in honoring the ache of getting the short end of the stick and the resilience that follows.