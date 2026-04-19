The High-End Beauty Brands e.l.f. Has Mastered the Art of Duping 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Scranton chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If there’s one thing e.l.f. Cosmetics does better than almost anyone, it’s shaking up the beauty world by creating products that look, feel, and perform like luxury makeup but without the luxury price tag. What’s shocking is that they’re not subtle about it. From packaging to finish to formula, e.l.f. has become the brand known for giving high-end OG’s a run for their money.

But who exactly are they duping, and which prestige products have inspired e.l.f.’s most viral launches? Let’s break down the major brands e.l.f. has (lovingly) copied and why beauty lovers can’t get enough.

1. Charlotte Tilbury

Charlotte may be the queen of soft-focus glam, but e.l.f. has become the queen of duping her.

e.l.f. dupes:

– Hollywood Flawless Filter → e.l.f. Halo Glow Liquid Filter

A near-identical glow booster that delivers the same lit-from-within sheen.

– Airbrush Flawless Finish Powder → e.l.f. Halo Glow Setting Powder

A blurring, smoothing powder that mimics the CT finish.

Why this works:

Charlotte Tilbury’s signature look is radiant, youthful skin, and e.l.f. cracked the code with glow-enhancing formulas that cost under $15. It works with a great formula at half the price.

2. Clinique

Clinique has been a department-store staple for decades. Even my mom’s whole makeup collection was Clinique when I was growing up. But, e.l.f. has tapped into that nostalgia and has now been in ever teen girls makeup collection.

e.l.f. dupes:

– Black Honey Almost Lipstick → e.l.f.’s viral Black Honey-inspired shades

TikTok made this shade iconic again, and e.l.f. delivered affordable alternatives.

Why it works:

Clinique’s formulas are simple, flattering, and timeless which is perfect for e.l.f. to reinterpret for a new generation of beauty lovers.

3. Tarte

Tarte’s complexion products are beloved for their coverage and longevity and somehow, e.l.f. has matched that energy.

e.l.f. dupes:

– Shape Tape Concealer → e.l.f. Camo Concealer

Full coverage, long-wearing, and a fraction of the price.

Why it works:

Tarte’s formulas are performance-driven, and e.l.f. has mastered high-pigment, high-impact products that don’t break the bank.

4. Dior

Dior’s lip products are famously glossy, hydrating, and expensive. That price tag makes them perfect dupe material.

e.l.f. dupes:

– Dior Addict Lip Glow Oil → e.l.f. Glow Reviver Lip Oil

A shiny, cushiony lip oil that beauty editors say rivals the original.

Why it works

Dior’s lip oils went viral for their juicy finish and e.l.f. delivered the same vibe for under $10.

5. Rare Beauty

Selena Gomez’s brand is known for pigment, blendability, and emotional appeal. e.l.f. has now stepped right into that space.

e.l.f. dupes:

– Soft Pinch Liquid Blush → e.l.f. Luminous Putty Blush

A creamy, high-pigment blush that gives the same flushed, youthful look.

Why it works:

Rare Beauty’s blushes are iconic for their color payoff and e.l.f. matched that intensity with a drugstore-friendly formula.

6. Milk Makeup

Milk Makeup is known for minimalist, skin-loving formulas and e.l.f. has recreated several of their hits.

e.l.f. dupes:

– Hydro Grip Primer → e.l.f. Power Grip Primer

A sticky, long-wearing base that grips makeup all day.

– Matte Bronzer Stick → e.l.f. Putty Bronzer

A creamy, blendable bronzer that melts into the skin.

Why it works:

Milk Makeup’s aesthetic is clean, dewy, and effortless which is a perfect match for e.l.f.’s modern, minimalist formulas.

7. IT Cosmetics

IT Cosmetics built its reputation on complexion products that double as skincare. Now e.l.f has created products with the same claims.

e.l.f. dupes:

– CC+ Cream → e.l.f. Camo CC Cream

A medium-to-full coverage base with a skincare-forward formula.

Why it works:

IT’s CC Cream is a cult favorite and e.l.f. created a nearly identical alternative for a third of the price.

But why does e.l.f. keep winning the dupe game? According to beauty editors and consumer reports, e.l.f.’s success comes down to three things: affordability, quality, and marketing power. Dupe culture thrives on TikTok, and e.l.f. leans into it with packaging and product names that make the inspiration obvious. e.l.f. isn’t just making dupes they’re democratizing beauty. By recreating the most iconic products from Charlotte Tilbury, Dior, Rare Beauty, Tarte, and more, they’re proving that luxury results don’t have to come with luxury prices which is perfect for students on a budget.