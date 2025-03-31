The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This is what every baseball fan, including myself, has been waiting forever to say: Baseball is BACK. This fun game is enjoyed by all and can be a unifier in today’s society for a plethora of reasons. Most of all, people enjoy experiencing it with family and friends. Grandparents can relate to grandchildren through the love of a shared team. I know that when the Philadelphia Phillies start playing, me and my father can relate in that way, through sports. Each summer we make it a point to go to a Phillies game to cheer on our favorite baseball team, and although they are good now, we even did this when they were not so good. Sports fans root for their teams through thick and thin, showing a loyalty that is second to none (that is, if you are a real fan). I was raised a Philadelphia sports fan and therefore had no choice in the matter, but I’ve loved every second, the good and bad.

More than just fun teams, sports have a way of providing a connection. As I mentioned earlier, this is something that both me and my dad enjoy. We watch the games together when I am home during the summer, go down to Philadelphia to see a few together, and when I am not home, constantly call about the games. My grandfather loved the Phillies as well, and when I would go up to his house during the summer, they always seemed to be on the TV. When I was younger, I remember being annoyed by this, as I just wanted to watch a different channel with “my shows” as I would call them, but never winning that battle. The Phillies stayed on, and my enjoyment of the game grew. Baseball was a bonding force in our relationship that caused us to be close every March to October.

Overall, sports can be a unifying front. Whether it is rooting for another team or just loving the game itself, it can create connections. As humans, all we want to feel is connected and like we matter to those around us. In a way, when one shares a bond with those around them, even if it’s a crowded restaurant where the only tying force is a jersey with the same pinstripes, they feel better and more at ease with who they are. Don’t we all deserve to feel that way? Sports can bring about unlikely bonds, close friendships, and fun memories. There is so much more to sports than just the game played on the field, diamond, or rink. Sports can give comfort through routine and spontaneity, happiness through wins, sadness through defeats. One thing that sports will always bring is connection. So, I say, “[let’s go] out to the ball game!” Even if your team does not win, I promise you won’t regret it.