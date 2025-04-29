The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Scranton chapter.

As of February 21st, Tate McRae has taken the pop music world by storm. As a loyal fan of Tate since her first hit single, the So Close to What album is one of my top tier album suggestions. McRae is not only a singer but a talented dancer and performer. With the exciting anticipation of attending her concert this year, I have been listening nonstop to her new album, which is rich with complexity and addicting songs.

Three songs that new listeners should listen to are “revolving door,” “Miss Possessive,” and “dear god.” These songs are my favorites on the album. I feel this album has been a large step in McRae’s music career; it had people talking for weeks after its release. While there are many amazing and talented pop music artists, I feel McRae has a chance to win a Grammy this year for the intense dedication and marketing she has done for this album.

In September, I have the privilege of seeing McRae in concert! I am very excited, and I think this concert is going to be amazing. Since I have never been to any of her other concerts, I am not sure what to expect, but her performances on late night shows and music award shows are always show-stopping.

In honor of going to the concert soon, I am going to rank each song, one being my favorite. I love all these songs, so this was hard!

15. Nostalgia

14. 2 Hands

13. I’m Ok I’m OK

12. Like I do

11. Blood on my Hands

10. Means I Care

9. Signs

8. I know Love

7. No I’m Not in Love

6. Sports Car

5. Greenlight

4. Purple Lace Bra

3. Dear God

2. Miss Possessive

1. Revolving Door