Smell Like Luxury on a Budget: The Newest Bath & Body Works Dupes

Smelling luxurious can sometimes feel out of reach, especially when designer perfumes come with such a high price tag. Thanks to the newest release from the Bath & Body Works Everyday Luxuries collection, that might not be the case anymore. Their latest scents are giving designer fragrance without the designer price tag. These fragrances don’t just work as dupes, they’re also perfect for layering with your favorite luxury perfumes, so you can use less of the expensive version while still keeping the same signature scent.

Eau de Coconut

Fragrance notes: Coconut milk, tropical lily and vanilla sandalwood

Luxury counterpart: Balinese Coconut Eau de Parfum by NEST New York

Salted Shorelines

Fragrance notes: Dewy bergamot, warm sage and salted driftwood

Luxury counterpart: Wood Sage & Sea Salt by Jo Malone London

Pink Obsessed

Fragrance notes: Blushing jasmine, cashmere praline and vanilla bourbon

Luxury counterpart: Donna Born in Roma by Valentino

Hello Happiness

Fragrance notes: Sparkling citrus, bright apple blossom and golden mimosa

Luxury counterpart: Happy by Clinique

Always Fleur

Fragrance notes: Shimmering pear, silky rose petals and cedar musks

Luxury counterpart: J’adore by Dior

Love Unleashed

Fragrance notes: Sugared pink pepper, warm neroli and whipped marshmallow

Luxury counterpart: Love, Don’t Be Shy by Kilian

Infinite Radiance

Fragrance notes: Sweet mandarin, opulent muguet and sensual amberwood

Luxury counterpart: Valaya by Parfums de Marly

Having affordable options like these makes it easier than ever to experiment and find what you love. Instead of feeling stuck with one expensive bottle, you can switch things up, follow trends and create a scent collection that actually fits your lifestyle and budget.