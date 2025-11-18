Showing Ourselves Grace

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Scranton chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

“You Are Your Biggest Critic.”

Sometimes, we can be so hard on ourselves. We want to do everything perfectly, to reach every goal, and to make sure we are doing our best in every part of life. But in that process, we often forget that we are only human. We push ourselves too far, expecting more and more, until we feel like we have fallen behind or failed.

Life moves fast. We make plans, set goals, and dream big. But when things do not go exactly as we imagined, it is easy to feel disappointed. We start to compare ourselves to others or question our worth. We let our doubts and fears take over, even when no one else sees how much effort we are really putting in.

The truth is, people around you might not know what you are going through. They might not see the late nights, the tears, or how hard you are trying just to get through the day. Everyone’s journey looks different, and no one else can truly understand all the thoughts and challenges you face inside. That is why it is so important to give yourself grace and be gentle with yourself, even when things do not go as planned.

When we push ourselves too much, we risk burning out. We can lose our spark before it even has a chance to shine. Taking time to rest does not mean you are giving up, but it means you care enough about yourself to keep going in a healthy way.

Try to focus on what you have accomplished, no matter how small it seems. Every little step counts. And remember, you deserve breaks and moments of peace. Taking time to relax helps you come back stronger and with more energy to keep moving forward.

Here are a few simple ways to slow down and give yourself some love:

Watch your favorite movie under a cozy blanket. Spend time with friends who make you laugh. Enjoy your favorite snacks. Call or visit your family and talk about anything or nothing at all. Go for a walk outside and breathe in the fresh air. Take a nice nap and let your body rest.

You are doing better than you think. You are growing, learning, and trying and that is something to be proud of. Remember to treat yourself with the same kindness and patience you show to others. You deserve that grace too.