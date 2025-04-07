The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As graduation quickly approaches, my roommates and I put together a bucket list of activities to do together before the semester ends. Finishing our senior spring semester is a bittersweet feeling, but we’re doing everything we can to make it a memorable one!

Some of the activities on our list are things I’ve wanted to do since freshman year, while others are new ideas, so what better time to do them all than now? Since I go to the University of Scranton, all of these activities are in the Scranton area, but I still wanted to share our bucket list in hopes of inspiring other college seniors to create their own list or to recommend a few spots fellow Scranton students should check out!

1. Mini golfing at Leahy Family Fun Park

2. Jim Thorpe day trip and shopping

3. Coffee study date at Northern Lights

4. Dinner and drinks at the new Chili’s

5. Karaoke night at Green Frog

6. Loft wine bar night

7. Dinner and drinks at Noir Dark Spirits

8. Walk under the colorful umbrella display on Bogart Court

9. Trivia night at Voodoo Brewery

10. Graduation photoshoot

I’m looking forward to all these fun nights and activities, and I encourage all of you to make your own bucket list of things to do before the semester ends!