Sabrina Carpenter Did What?

Sabrina Carpenter has caught the world by storm over the past couple of years and you won’t believe the shade she is throwing in her new song extension of her 2024 album “Short n’ Sweet.” After Carpenter’s first ever GRAMMY win for Best Pop Vocal Album, she released five new songs. These songs were called “15 Minutes,” “Please Please Please feat. Dolly Parton,” “Couldn’t Make It Any Harder,” “Busy Woman” and “Bad Reviews.”

You might be thinking: what was so shocking about the re-release of “Short n’ Sweet?” Well, it was the shade Carpenter threw at her ex-boyfriend Barry Keoghan. In January of 2024, Carpenter and Keoghan were seen out together a lot but were reported to be “taking things slow.” Their relationship seemed to be going well; Carpenter even “hard launched” her relationship with Keoghan in her “Please Please Please” music video in June of 2024. They also attended multiple public events together.

In early 2025, news broke that Carpenter and Keoghan had broken up. Media speculated that Keoghan had cheated on Carpenter, but neither celebrity confirmed this. After the release of Carpenter ‘s deluxe “Short n’ Sweet” album, Carpenter released a music video of her new “Please Please Please” track with Dolly Parton. This music video references the first, as we see a man tied up in the back of the truck Carpenter and Parton are driving. After the video’s release, many fans immediately returned to the original “Please Please Please” music video, where Keoghan is wearing the same outfit as the man tied up in the new one. This led people to infer that Carpenter is furious with Keoghan following their breakup. Will we get more information about this relationship? This question is yet to be answered.

At least Carpenter has given us an amazing five additional songs for an already amazing album! Pop girlies are taking the world by storm, and we are so here for it!