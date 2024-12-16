The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Like many of us, I have been obsessed with the new Wicked movie with Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo. The songs, setting, plot and characters are captivating, and this movie captured the full essence of the Broadway show. As a person who loves the original show, the movie went above and beyond my expectations. These songs have been on repeat on my Spotify so what better way to share the love of Wicked then ranking the songs of the movie. 10 being my least favorite and 1 being my all time favorite.

10. A Sentimental Man

9. Dear Old Shiz

8. Something Bad

7. One short day

6. No one mourns the wicked

5. I’m not that girl

4. Dancing through Life

3. The Wizard and I

2. Popular

1. Defying Gravity