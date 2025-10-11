Pinterest as my full-time stylist.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Scranton chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Do you know that feeling when you find the perfect outfit, hair, nail inspiration, or background, and you have to save them? Creating a Pinterest board and keeping all those photos is a rabbit hole I easily fall into. Pinterest boards are more than bookmarks; they’re the home of our interests and wants. Pinterest is literally about pinning our interests.

On multiple occasions, I have looked at Pinterest for inspiration for my hair before I go to the salon. I have a board titled “Hair” with photos of women in TV shows and movies whose hair I love, and what mine should look like. It was perfect when I had no idea what haircut style I wanted—same thing with nails. I never really get my nails done, but the times that I have, all of my nail ideas have come from Pinterest. I’ve pinned multiple nail designs to a board about nails, and I love seeing those ideas. My vacation nails, Pinterest. My prom nails, Pinterest.

However, given how much I use Pinterest for those things, I mostly use it to find the perfect outfit. I remember discovering that I was attending a Tate McRae concert and needing the perfect outfit. I typed “Tate McRae concert outfit inspo” into Pinterest, and thousands of outfits came up. It was so hard to pick just one outfit to replicate, but it was so helpful to help me put my outfit together. It was terrific, and I fit in perfectly at the concert.

As a college kid, I am operating on a budget. The one thing everyone is excited about here at the U is Hallo-weekend. It’s from October 31st to November 1st. Everyone is so happy to buy costumes and twin with their friends, and they are all trying to find the perfect Halloween costume. You know where everyone is looking? Pinterest. I found my costume inspiration on Pinterest. I found an idea, and thanks to Pinterest photos, I can put an outfit together for an affordable price and at a price that works for me.

It’s a fantastic app that everyone uses for the same reasons. I recommend everyone download this app because it helps in many ways. If I could hire Pinterest to style my life, I would.