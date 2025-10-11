My Top 3 Favorite Tracks From Audrey Hobert’s New Album

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Scranton chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Audrey Hobert’s album, Who’s the Clown? has truly been the soundtrack to my semester so far. Her lyrics are quirky and fun, but also perfectly relatable to what it’s like being a girl in your twenties. While a lot of her songs are about heartbreak, she doesn’t lean into sadness the way other artists do; she makes you laugh about the situation. While every track on this album has its charm, these are the ones I’ve been playing on repeat.

“Sex and the City”

This song is such an accurate representation of what the current dating scene is like. I feel like I’ve lived this whole song through phone calls with my friends, listening to them complain about guys who can barely handle doing the bare minimum.

“Pheobe”

I really like this song because it embraces being quirky and different instead of trying to be like everybody else. It serves as a good reminder to be confident in my quirks since those are the features that make me unique.

“Don’t Go Back to His Ass”

This song reminds me of that one ex-boyfriend your friend had that you and literally everyone else couldn’t stand. You’re thrilled when they finally break up, but convincing her not to take him back is a lot harder than you would expect.

