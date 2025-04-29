The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

These are some songs I have been obsessed with recently that remind me of spring. They all feel like a warm but windy spring day. If you’re a fan of the following genres: indie, lo-fi pop, and R&B, you may become a major fan of these songs. Also, if you’re a Spotify listener I made a playlist and added a few more songs. The playlist is linked below. Happy listening!

Call It Fate, Call It Karma – The Strokes

The Strokes are one of my favorite artists. They have such a unique and fun style to their music. If you listen to Ramones or the Velvet Underground, you’ll love their music. This song in particular has a retro 50s/60s vibe to it. They sing about an unrequited love, and it’s beautifully expressed; it’s almost as if you can feel how the singer is drawn to this person and cannot get over them.

Greyhound – Palace

I have been listening to this song for about two weeks nonstop now. I just discovered Palace, and they have such a dreamy, beachy sound. The lead singer sings about their experience traveling in a Greyhound bus and singing with their band mates; the lyrics express how the people and experience feels like home and almost dream-like.

Better Views – Yellow House

This song has grown on me so much. Yellow House sings about how someone is playing mind games with them and how they realize the person is doing it but they keep covering for them because they understand the pain this person is going through. Overall, I love the vibe of this song; it feels almost ethereal.

I’m Not Them – Them & I

The birds and guitar in this song make me feel like I’m outside on a sunny day. I swear, every time I play this song, I feel the warmth of sunlight. The singer longs for a lost love, expressing how they miss them, but they know they messed up their relationship. The beauty of this song to me is the honesty and love expressed in it.

ILYSMIH – Kali Uchis

I am beyond excited for a beautiful Kali Uchis summer. Her music is so ethereal and feminine. Every time I hear her voice all of my anxiety disappears. In this song, she sings about the love she has for her son and how she has always wanted to have a family. I hope that one day I will experience this.

Fly – Djo

His new album is so unique; I absolutely love it. In this song, Djo sings about longing for spring and how he feels like a blooming flower, ready to move on even though it’s uncomfortable.

You’re Beautiful – Mojave 3

This song is so beautifully written. The lyrics reference nature many times and compare the singer’s lover to them. The guitar and violin in this song remind me of the wind on a warm spring day. Whenever I listen to this song I imagine walking through a park and admiring the flowers and everything around me.

Blue – Chezile

I am obsessed with Chezile’s sound. I love a good beachy vibe. When this song plays, I feel like I’m in the car driving around a beach town. Chezile sings about how his heart is tethered to his lover. We love a man that is obsessed and worships the ground his partner walks on.

COMAS – miicah

I just found this song while writing this article. I love it so much. It’s a sweet love song about how miicah feels like he’s in a dream and would rather live his life in a coma than wake up.

Picture Me – Josef Scott

Josef sings about losing himself in someone’s eyes and the world disappearing. He wonders if they also picture him in their photo frame. This song has a very lo-fi pop vibe to it. I would highly recommend this song for a car ride.

Here is the playlist link: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/3UuewnoEu30MlDZBy6JVEN?si=5b21c8d5486b4044