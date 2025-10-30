My Thoughts on Diwali: The Festival of Lights

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Scranton chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights, is one of my favorite times of the year. It is a celebration that brings families and communities together to honor light, hope, and goodness. The word Diwali comes from the Sanskrit word Deepavali, which means “a row of lights.” To me, that meaning is so beautiful because it reminds us that even one small light can brighten up darkness.

In my family, Diwali is a time when everyone comes together to clean, decorate, and prepare our home. We start by tidying up every room because it is believed that a clean home welcomes positive energy and blessings. After that, we decorate with bright diyas (small oil lamps), candles, and colorful lights. I love helping place the diyas around the house because it feels magical to see them all glowing at night. We also make rangoli designs at the entrance of our home using colored powder or flower petals. It’s a fun and creative part of the celebration that makes our home look even more welcoming.

Another thing I love about Diwali is the food! My family cooks many traditional Indian dishes and sweets like ladoos, barfi, and jalebi. The whole house smells amazing when everything is being prepared. We also share sweets and snacks with neighbors and friends, which makes the celebration even more special. It is a nice way to show love, kindness, and friendship.

On Diwali night, we say prayers to Goddess Lakshmi, who represents wealth and prosperity, and to Lord Ganesha, who removes obstacles. Lighting diyas during the prayer feels peaceful and reminds me to be thankful for everything I have. After the prayers, we often enjoy fireworks, music, and laughter together. The sky lights up with colors, and it feels like the world is celebrating with us.

What I love most about Diwali is the feeling it brings. Everyone seems happier, kinder, and more connected. For me, it is not just about the decorations, lights, or sweets, but it is about family, love, and positivity. Diwali reminds me to be grateful, to help others, and to always try to bring light wherever there is darkness.

Even after the celebration ends, I try to carry that message with me throughout the year. Whether it is being kind to someone, helping a friend, or just staying positive, I think the real meaning of Diwali is to spread light in every way we can.