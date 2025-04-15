My Take on The Life List

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I recently stumbled upon a new Netflix rom com called The Life List. At first, I was hesitant to watch it because—let’s face it—Netflix originals can sometimes be a bit cringey. However, this movie proved me wrong. It was a refreshing exception and is now one of my favorite movies (BONUS: It also has some good music.) If you’re in your 20s and feeling stuck, this might just be the perfect film for you!

As a woman in my 20s, thinking about the future feels increasingly daunting. With the state of politics and its effects on our country, there’s often this looming uncertainty that creeps up on me and occasionally weighs me down. In those moments, I find myself turning to my phone and scrolling through social media to escape, but does that really help?

The main character in The Life List, Alex, struggles with her own major life dilemma. Her story resonates deeply with how a lot of people I know feel right now. Many of us just want to curl up in our beds and distract ourselves because we believe that will somehow magically solve all our problems. As many of us discover, it doesn’t. We must face them, take charge of our lives, and start making memories rather than watching from someone else’s lens.

In the movie, Alex’s mom gives her a list she made when she was 13 of all the things she ever dreamed of doing. As Alex completes each one, she slowly begins to wake up out of her funk and becomes the happy, lively person who had been hiding away inside. Just like Alex, the person you truly are is inside, waiting for you to wake them up and take them on this incredible journey of life.

This movie will have you laughing, crying, smiling, and everything in between. It is truly a wholesome film that can change your outlook on life. Plus, Sofia Carson and Kyle Allen put their heart and soul into this one!

So, shake off all those worries—or write them down—grab your favorite beverage, and go on a little walk. Do something you’ve always been afraid of doing. Do something you’ve always dreamed of doing. You can do it, and you always have had the capacity to do so. I hope you watch the movie either by your lovely, independent self or with friends. Don’t be afraid to create your own list! Here is mine: