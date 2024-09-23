The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Returning to Scranton and reconnecting with everyone has really made me reflect on my summer! Living on the south shore of Long Island, I had the perfect backdrop for a memorable season. On my free days, I loved to escape to the Hamptons. I’d hop into my car, blast my summer playlist filled with trendy songs, and feel the warm breeze with the windows rolled down.

Driving through the picturesque roads, I’d soak in the scenery until I reached Southampton Village, which has a special charm that always drew me in. One of my favorite summer rituals was shopping at Brandy Melville, where I could find the latest styles. After a successful shopping trip, I’d treat myself to ice cream at Carvel; there’s nothing quite like that creamy sweetness on a hot day. However, some days I’d skip the ice cream and opt for a refreshing treat from Tate’s Bake Shop instead.

Another highlight was spending time at the Southampton Arts Center. I loved just hanging out there, soaking in the creativity and atmosphere. It was the perfect spot to study, and I often brought my own lunch to enjoy while I sipped on something cool. After a productive study session, I’d head to the beach to unwind, feeling the sun on my skin and the sand between my toes. Whether I was relaxing with a good book or just taking in the view, those moments were pure bliss. Overall, it was a sun-kissed summer filled with laughter, relaxation, and unforgettable memories! I recommend making a trip out east to Southampton if you get a chance to.