My Soundtrack to Senior Spring

There’s nothing better than hearing a song and instantly connecting with the lyrics or recalling a memory tied to its message. As I begin my last semester of college, I find myself searching for songs that capture the full spectrum of emotions that come with this transition. Here’s a list of songs that reflect the bittersweet yet hopeful emotions of graduation.

“Dreams” by The Cranberries

This song captures the excitement of embarking on something new and the sense of possibility that lies ahead. At the same time, there’s a feeling of reflective melancholy in realizing familiar everyday experiences are shifting. Lyrics such as “Oh, my life is changing every day” illustrate the mixture of grief for what’s transitory and excitement for what’s to come.

“You’re Gonna Go Far” by Noah Kahan

Noah Kahan’s hit song reflects the complicated emotions that surface when we outgrow a chapter of life, even one that still feels comfortable. The chorus, “If you wanna go (go) far / then you gotta go (go) far” reminds us that growth often requires stepping outside our comfort zones. Sometimes “going far” is not even about distance; it’s about pushing ourselves toward new experiences and exploring what we are capable of.

“Landslide” by Fleetwood Mac

“Landslide” speaks to the uncertainty that transitions bring. The lyric, “Well, I’ve been afraid of changin’” captures the fear of leaving behind people and routines we’ve grown accustomed to. The song also invokes a sense of wisdom. The lyrics, “But time makes you bolder / Even children get older / And I’m gettin’ older, too” convey a poignant reminder that change is inevitable but with time comes appreciation and acceptance.

“Slipping Through My Fingers” by ABBA

Some of life’s most meaningful moments feel ordinary while we’re experiencing them. ABBA’s song exemplifies the bittersweet realization that these everyday experiences are fleeting. The listener is reminded to cherish the small seemingly insignificant moments before they slip away, because they often matter much more than we notice in the moment.

The anticipation of graduation stirs feelings of both excitement and uncertainty. These songs reflect those emotions.