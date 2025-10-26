This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Scranton chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of The University of Scranton.

Hello everyone! Right now, we’re on the cusp of fall break, but I started this article on the third week of classes. The beginning of a new school year always feels more like a new year than January 1st does, so I figured it would be appropriate to write my “New School Year Resolutions”.