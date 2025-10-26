My Most Loved Olivia Dean Songs 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Scranton chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Lately, I’ve been really drawn to Olivia Dean’s music, and it seems I’m not the only one. Her growing popularity indicates how deeply people are connecting with her music. Dean blends jazz and pop music, resulting in a soulful sound. Here are a few of my favorite songs from her catalog.

“Dive”

“Dive” captures the excitement that comes with realizing someone might be great for you and choosing to pursue that connection, despite past experiences that might make you hesitant. The song is about pushing past your worries and leaning into the excitement of new possibilities.

“Baby Steps”

“Baby Steps” is included in Dean’s new album The Art of Loving. “Baby Steps” is a catchy song that highlights the importance of taking small but meaningful steps to rebuild your life after a breakup. The song is comforting and embraces the idea that healing is often a gradual process that requires patience.

“The Hardest Part” (feat. Leon Bridges)

“River” by Leon Bridges has been a frequent listen for me over the years, so I was thrilled to hear that Bridges and Dean had released a collaboration. The song explores the heartache that arises when one person in a relationship evolves while the other remains unchanged. The song is heartfelt and delves into the struggle of reconciling relationship challenges with inevitable change.

“Carmen”

“Carmen” is a sweet song where Dean reflects on the legacy of her grandmother. Dean’s grandmother was part of the Windrush generation, which included people from Caribbean countries who immigrated to the United Kingdom to help address labor shortages after World War II. Through the song, Dean pays homage to her grandmother’s journey and the profound impact it has had on Dean’s identity.

These are just a few of my favorite songs released by Dean; her full catalog is definitely worth exploring.