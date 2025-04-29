The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Scranton chapter.

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of The University of Scranton.

My journaling journey started about a year ago, during my sophomore year of college. At first, it was simple. Some entries were short, just a page or less of little snapshots of my day. Other times, I’d write for pages, pouring out details of my mundane routine, like the conversations I had with friends or thoughts and ideas I had about an array of things. But over time, journaling became more than just documenting my daily life; it became a way to preserve it. I started putting little pieces of adventures into my journal, like movie tickets, concert tickets, Polaroids or printed photos from the day, shopping receipts, or sticky notes someone gave me. These physical mementos made my words come alive. They helped me remember not just what I did, but how I felt. For me, journaling has become a deeply personal way to commemorate both the blissful and not-so-blissful moments of life. It’s a space where I don’t have to perform or edit myself. Good things, bad things, and everything in between, my journal holds it all. It’s not about writing something perfect; it’s about writing whatever you need to get out at that moment.

This is the beauty of journaling: there’s no one right way to do it. Some people write daily affirmations, others use their journal to track habits or set goals. Your journal can be messy, poetic, chaotic, or completely structured because it’s yours and yours alone. It’s whatever you need, in the moment you need it. For me, my journal has been a way to clear space in my mind. There’s something powerful about transferring your thoughts from your head to paper. It can be like giving your brain permission to let go.

If you’ve ever thought about journaling but didn’t know where to start, just begin. One thing that helped me was personalizing my journal with stickers on the outside and even on the inside front pages. Don’t worry about how it looks and don’t stress about what to write. Just let your journal be a place where you can be you in the present moment.