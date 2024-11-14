My Favorite Coffee Orders at Local Places in Scranton/Dunmore

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a college student, my daily routine involves at least one coffee a day (normally two). I love coffee and trying new flavors to shake things up. This semester, instead of resorting to the Starbucks we have on campus at The University of Scranton, I have begun to broaden my horizons! I’ve found that I have three favorite coffee shops in Scranton that have turned into my go-tos! They are:

Zummo’s Café

Zummo’s Café is located on Marion Street directly across the street from a cute Catholic elementary school. The second you walk in the door, it gives off a homey vibe with modern trends and pretty decorations. There is a larger area located in the back where people can sit and do work or catch up with friends or family. There is plenty of seating available and the coffee selection is superb! My favorite coffee from here is a salted caramel cold brew with oat milk. Zummo’s is open every day from 6:30 AM – 6:00 PM, providing flexible hours.

Henry’s on Clay

Henry’s on Clay is located on the corner of Green Ridge Street and Clay Avenue in Dunmore. This is more of a sit-down brunch place where a waitress or waiter comes to serve you. You can also order takeout drinks or food if you don’t want to sit down, but the option of coming in to sit with friends or family is there! It is not a place where you can crank out some work because there is always lively chatter, but it is nonetheless a perfect brunch place for a break in-between study. I love their coffee selection, but my favorite is the Cookie Butter latte with oat milk!

Northern Lights

Northern Light is located on Biden Street and is a campus favorite for a lot of the students at the University of Scranton as it is in walking distance from campus! It has an upstairs and downstairs area where you can sit down to do work or catch up with a friend or family member. The selection of coffees is also amazing here; my favorite go-to order is a salted caramel latte with oat milk!

All these coffee shops have brightened my days, and I hope that if you are in the Scranton area or attend the University of Scranton, you will put it on your bucket list to check these places out before you graduate. These are some amazing, authentic local places where you can purchase quality coffee!