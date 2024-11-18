My Favorite Christmas Drink (feat. my Starbucks addictions)

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Coffee is a staple in my daily life. It brings me comfort and energizes me to do my tasks for the day. Christmas is my favorite holiday as it brings my family and I together to share love and joy with each other. So, how do you bring these two together?

The Caramel Brulée Latte!

I absolutely love this holiday drink from Starbucks! Not only is it a delightful coffee, but it also puts me in the Christmas spirit. The taste of this drink is a mixture between caramel with creamy vanilla, light toasted nuts, and a hint of white chocolate. This cold drink serves as a wonderful bridge from fall to winter, helping me to prepare for the festive season ahead. I highly recommend it to everyone, as I enjoy sharing the joy of the holidays with others.

An honorable mention is the Sugar Cookie Almond Milk Latte!

This delightful drink captures the essence of the holiday season, evoking the joyful spirit of Christmas and helping to share the bright, uplifting emotions of the holidays. The buttery, vanilla-like taste paired with the almond milk is amazing. It brings the nostalgic feeling of baking sugar cookies with my family and enjoying that sweet treat together while laughing as we binge watch Christmas movies.

Coffee is the best way to get ready for the holidays. This is your sign to treat yourself to your favorite holiday drink!