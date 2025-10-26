My Fall Must-Do Activities

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Scranton chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Fall is one of my favorite seasons as the temperature is getting colder, and the air is becoming crisp, but not freezing like it gets in winter. I always like to make myself a little annual bucket list that includes all that I want to do in the autumn season! I hope you decide to either create or add to your own fall bucket list with inspiration from some of my personal favorite fall activities!

Wearing Ugg Boots/Fuzzy Socks

I don’t know about you guys, but fall screams Ugg Boots. I recently returned to my campus from a fall break, and at the top of my list of things to bring back to school was my Ugg Boots! There is something so comforting about having warmth and coziness surround your feet instead of regular old sneakers as you are walking.

Raking Leaves

Okay, this one might be controversial, but I DO enjoy raking leaves when I am home from college. I happen to have a bunch of little kids as neighbors on my street, and I love raking up a nice big pile of leaves at the end of my cul-de-sac for them to play in. While majority of the time, the pile becomes disheveled and messed up, seeing them have so much fun in the leaves brings me back to when I was that kid jumping around in the colorful leaves!

Visiting a Pumpkin Patch

This is a classic one that many people enjoy as there is nothing more satisfying than driving up on a dirt road to an outdoor space with more orange pumpkins than can be counted. Not only is a pumpkin patch nostalgic for me, as I used to play a game with my siblings to see who could find the largest pumpkin, but seeing the bright splash of orange shade gives me a feeling of serenity and happiness combined.

Hayride

This one is not one of my favorites as hay can be sticky and itchy, but I make sure to ride one at least once each fall for the sake of it being the season. While it might not be the most comfortable, I do like the idea of sitting on a bunch of hay sticks with other people all moving at a decently slower pace. I can take in all that the beautiful fall nature has to offer because the speed is slow enough that I can be present with my surroundings.

Baking Pillsbury Cookies – Halloween Themed

This one goes without explanation, but Pillsbury cookies are a MUST each fall. Not only are they super easy to make, but they combine my love for fall with warm crispy sugar cookies!

Watching Halloweentown

This is one of my favorite Halloween-themed movies to watch as my sister introduced me to it when I was very young. I love everything about the movie and highly recommend if you’re interested in witches and wizards combined with a family-friendly theme!

Apple Cider Donuts

This tasty treat is a NECESSITY every fall. Whoever came up with the idea that apple cider and donuts should be combined was a genius. From the powder that, more often than not, sticks to my lips, to the perfect fall taste, I will never turn down an Apple Cider Donut.

Dressing up for Halloween

Though dressing up in a costume looks very different for me than what it used to be when I was a kid, there is such a thrill that comes with wearing a costume and impersonating someone or something else for the night. You get to choose whatever you wish and let your creativity run wild with coming up with parts for the costume (that are cost-effective)!

Well, there you have it—those are my MUST-DO activities I try to incorporate each fall to be able to fully embrace and enjoy what this season has to offer! I hope you are either inspired to continue with your fall traditions or even begin a new one to make the most of it.